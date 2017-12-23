Muslim plot to bomb San Francisco tourist attraction on Christmas foiled

Christmas is a time for reflection. It is also a popular day for Muslim terrorists to kill Christians and Jews and other Muslims, too. In other words, Christmas falls on a day that ends in a “Y” — and killing in Allah’s name never goes out of season.

But Allah forbid anyone attack a Muslim during the Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month! That makes the so-called Arab street goes crazy — as does, well, anything and everything. The Koran was said to have been revealed to Muhammad, the founder of Islam, during the month now called Ramadan.

Anyway, Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, of Modesto, California, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly planning a Christmas Day bomb attack on tourist-heavy Pier 39 in San Francisco. He apparently formed this plot to get back at President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. To get into the yuletide killing spirit, Jameson adopted an Islamic name, to wit, Abdallah abu Everitt ibn Gordon al-Amriki.

Why Mr. Jameson, a former U.S. Marine Corps trainee booted out for lying about a medical condition, would think he was hurting Christians by bombing San Francisco, more or less Ground Zero for leftism and secularism in America, is unclear. He must have been indiscriminately seeking publicity for the jihadist cause so any American or non-American corpse would do.