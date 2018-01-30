NAFTA can help end corporate welfare

There’s nothing new about Amazon’s gambit. Industries such as film, aerospace and the automotive industry have been playing jurisdictions off against each other for years to get the sweetest deal possible. But, given its size, Amazon set off the mother of all bidding wars — and that’s bad news for taxpayers, since the main incentive politicians are using to try and seduce the company is large piles of taxpayer money. (In what must count as a victory of sorts, Toronto, the only Canadian city that made it onto Amazon’s shortlist of 20 finalists, mercifully managed to avoid promising any handouts beyond existing government subsidies.)

When Amazon announced last year that it was seeking proposals from North American cities interested in being the base for the company’s second headquarters, politicians across the continent were whipped into a frenzy. It’s not hard to see why. What sane politician wouldn’t want to help deliver 50,000 new high-paying jobs to their city, state or province?

Politicians love to claim that these types of subsidies “create” new jobs, but the economics show quite clearly that such handouts don’t do anything of the sort: they really just move jobs around from one place to another. In other words, Amazon is going to create these jobs somewhere anyway, but by playing different cities off against each other, it’s hoping — and, if history is any precedent, this result is very likely — to get free subsidies to create them in one particular geographic location.

Politically, this creates a very perverse incentive: even politicians who know subsidies are bad and don’t want to offer them run the risk of being criticized if they won’t match subsidies offered elsewhere. The problem has become so bad that Richard Florida, a prominent University of Toronto urban studies professor, even started a petition calling on Amazon finalist cities to sign a non-aggression pact promising not to engage in a costly bidding war, since often all it takes is one politician willing to put taxpayer cash on the table to set one off.

Such bidding wars are, of course, fantastic for subsidy recipients but costly for everyone else. The ongoing spat between Boeing and Bombardier (which may or may not have been “won” by Bombardier in spite of the fact that it gave away majority control of its C Series planes to Airbus) is another instructive example. Bombardier has received at least $4 billion from Canadian taxpayers since the 1960s, while Boeing has received a jaw-dropping US$64 billion on its side of the border since 2000. This puts both companies in the absurd position of criticizing handouts to their competition while simultaneously arguing that the very same subsidies justify their own reliance on taxpayer support.

But what if there was a way to prevent taxpayer subsidies from being offered at all, removing the pressure on politicians to outbid each other? The possibility is not as far-fetched as one might think. In fact, there’s already a binding international treaty in force that could serve as a framework for such rules, and both Canada and the United States are already parties to it. It’s the North American Free Trade Agreement.