Nancy Pelosi compares tax bill to Frankenstein - inadvertently reveals she’s never read Frankenstein

“It’s a monster. A Frankenstein! And anybody who’s familiar with Frankenstein knows that it was a creation, a monster that was created.”

Let’s see…. The tax bill has been death. It’s been “Armageddon.” It’s been THE LITERAL END OF THE WORLD . It’s murdered Tiny Tim . Now, as Nancy Pelosi’s endless parade of ranting hyperbole marches on, it’s something else. Today, according to Pelosi…

“Do you know the ending of Mary Shelley’s story?” Nancy Pelosi wondered.

Yep. I do. Read it in high school, college, and at least once or twice after.

“The monster comes back to destroy,” Pelosi said.

Ummmm….. OK, so, that’s not really how it goes. Frankenstein ends with the Monster - who is not a grunting idiot and is not named Frankenstein - running away to the Arctic and killing itself.

Yes, the monster kills Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s newly-minted wife, but he does so only after his creator destroys the monster’s “bride.” Then the chase is on. The monster takes off for the North Pole, Victor chases him, contracts hypothermia and pneumonia, meets Captain Walton, and eventually dies. Walton is supposed to keep chasing the monster, but his ship has become stuck in the ice and everyone on board is fed up. One night he hears noises coming from the room where Victor’s body is stored and finds the monster crying over its creator’s corpse. The monster tells Walton that he has no reason to go on, decides to commit suicide, and floats away on a chunk of Arctic sea ice which still existed because Al Gore hadn’t invented global warming yet.

I guess Pelosi will have to read Frankenstein to find out what’s in it. Anyway, here’s Nancy, pretending to have read “Mary Shelley’s story.”