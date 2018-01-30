Nancy Pelosi's stuttering, stammering, barely coherent rant about the Nunes intel memo is ...unhinged

What I will say is this. At roughly the three-minute mark, Chris Cuomo pushes Nancy Pelosi on issues of trust, accountability, and the fact that the American people no longer have any faith in Washington. ... And Pelosi looks absolutely furious .

I’m won’t try to transcribe Pelosi’s bizzaro-world rebuttal/defense/deflection regarding the hotly-anticipated Nunes intelligence memo. I’m not going to make any attempt to break it down for you, parse it out, or dissect what she’s saying. Any such effort would be a complete waste of time, because virtually nothing here makes any sense.

Up until that point, the whole clip is basically a “Nancy Pelosi Attacks Republicans” greatest hits collection. It cheap, easy, and we’ve seen it all before. After that, though, things get heated. Pelosi seems genuinely rattled, and her agitation does her no favors as her delivery collapses into a series of half-finished sentences and increasingly wild hand genstures.

Eventually, she tries to move on. But Cuomo keeps hammering at the issue and Pelosi tells him “you really don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Pelosi has a long tradition of going off the rails, but this is something else. Here, she is genuinely angry and seems, dare I say it, a bit scared of what might be heading her way. We don’t yet know what’s in the Nunes memo, but she absolutely doesn’t want it to see the light of day.

We haven’t said this very often in the past - and it’s CNN so we probably won’t say it much in the future - but more power to Chris Cuomo.

