They're hiding in it, you see

Nancy Pelosi’s vision for border security: Let’s mow the grass along the border!



Nancy Pelosi really doesn’t want to see that wall built. She’s got an army of very angry illegals following her around, and if she doesn’t pander to them in just the right way, they start yelling. Nancy finds yelling upsetting, even if she can yell louder than anyone. So, to appease her base, she’s decided to offer an alternative to building a wall. That alternative is…mowing the grass along the border.

According to Pelosi, all the tall grass along the US/Mexico border is making it hard to spot illegals, and that’s why they’re able to sneak in Yes, really. That’s right. According to Pelosi, all the tall grass along the US/Mexico border is making it hard to spot illegals, and that’s why they’re able to sneak in. If we get rid of the grass, we’ll solve our problem. That’s great news. Thanks, for that Ms. Pelosi.





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to "like" Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.