Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Oh, really....

New Strzok-Page text messages: Obama ‘wants to know everything we’re doing’



If you’ve followed the tortured, winding, seemingly endless saga of Hillary Clinton’s secret email server, you may recall an exchange between President Obama and CBS News reporter Bill Plante. Plante asked Obama when he learned of Hillary’s secret email address and the President gave his standard reply: ”...The same time that everybody else learned it, through news reports.”

That, of course, was an oft-used line the President would trot out whenever there was something shady going on within his administration. It was also a bald-faced lie. We know this not just because of simple common sense, but also because it was eventually revealed that Obama had been emailing Hillary directly at her secret address, and even used a secret pseudonym when doing so. Now we also know that he was aware of the activities of our favorite pair of canoodling anti-Trump FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. According to their newly released txt messages, President Obama wanted to know “to know everything” they were doing. The specific txt was sent Sept 2, 2016 and refers directly to the matter of the email server. From Fox News: Newly revealed text messages between FBI paramours Peter Strzok and Lisa Page include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.” The message, from Page to Strzok, was among thousands of texts between the lovers reviewed by Fox News. The pair both worked at one point for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” According to a newly released Senate report, this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.

So, that should put the final nail in the coffin of the ridiculous idea that he learned about everything from watching the news. Obviously, he kept a close eye on the inner workings of his DOJ. However, it also destroys another Obama canard. For as long as we’ve been writing about Obama-era scandals we’ve heard one constant refrain from the left: “Obama is simply above it all, he doesn’t get directly involved in these sorts of illicit shenanigans.” Supposedly, he’s simply too busy being history’s greatest person to get personally embroiled in such cases. For example, they’ve been claiming it’s ridiculous to think he’d get directly involved in the Trump Tower wiretaps, because that’s just not the way he does things. He is, allegedly, bigger and better than that. Now we know that’s not the case. We now have proof that not only did Obama get directly involved in these cases, he was intimately aware of their details, wanted thorough updates, and maintained a direct watch over the people involved. If he’s that involved with the Hillary email case, why wouldn’t he be that involved with the dossier, the FISA court, and the Trump Tower wiretapping? You can see more of the newly released txt messages in the video below, but chief among them might be Strzok and Page’s opinion of voters who had dared vote for someone other than now-former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife… Among the newly disclosed texts, Strzok also calls Virginians who voted against then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife for a state Senate seat “ignorant hillbillys.” (sic) Virginians, how dare you not embrace their political whims?

Continued below...





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.