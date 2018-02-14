Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Horrible. Disgraceful. Sad.

NJ Dem Bob Menendez says ‘chain migration’ is an ‘obscene’ and ‘dehumanizing’ term



Until recently, the phrase “chain migration” was used by just about everyone to describe the process by which immigrants were bringing their families to the United States. It was, and is, a completely benign descriptor. It doesn’t infer race, religion, or merit. It’s simply about method. However, someone at Democrat headquarters decided that Dems weren’t doing enough to pander to their base. Since their base loves to scream “racism” at the top of its lungs, it was decided that “chain migration” was suddenly a monstrous, dehumanizing, term bigots use to “other-ize” dreamers. Attacks began immediately.

Continued below... Every time someone says “chain migration” they are now derided for their obvious hatred. Here’s Senator Bob Menendez outlining the new strategy for you…



The only problem? Democrats are being forced to self-apply that racist label, since they were consistantly using the term right up until the most recent “cry racism” newsletter went out. Now, it’s creating awkward moments where folks like, you guessed it, Bob Menendez deride their own “cruel,” extremist, nature. Here’s a Freebeacon Supercut of high-level Democrat dehumanizers. All of them used the term - not to deride it, but to defend the practice.

Sharp-eyed viewers might notice Bob Menendez in there. That clip is older, but Menendez was using the term as recently as last month when he co-signed a statement with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Cory Gardner (R-CO). It read in part: “President Trump called on Congress to solve the DACA challenge. We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act—the areas outlined by the President. We are now working to build support for that deal in Congress.” Shame on you, Bob. Children might be listening. Why do you hate so?

