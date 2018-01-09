Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

DRPK on Ice!

Norks announce their nuclear missiles ONLY aimed at U.S. oh, and we’ll be able to root against them



As you know, I’m bummed that Russia has been booted from the 2018 Winter Olympics. Sure, their athletes are finding a variety of ways around their country’s embarrassing drug-related ban, but it’s just not the same. Fortunately, we’ll have another global enemy to root against. After a “historic” meeting between North and South Korean diplomats, Kim Jong Un has announced that the ridiculously named Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be sending athletes, reporters, and cheerleaders to the Pyeongchang games.

Continued below... The first direct talks between North and South Korea in more than two years appear to be paying off. Diplomats from both sides announced that North Korea will send athletes to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month https://t.co/U2I1REadEm pic.twitter.com/oIiyQFEh2Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018 North Korea to send a team to next month’s winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/icFRy6uc6i — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 9, 2018

The Olympics kick off February 8th and, if you need a reason to boo whenever the Norks hit the ice, maybe Reuters has something that will help. Apparently, the United States has the distinction of being the only country on Earth at which Bowl Cut Jr. is currently aiming his nuclear arsenal. JUST IN: North Korea's weapons are only aimed at the U.S., not South Korea, Russia or China - North Korea official pic.twitter.com/EH9coXF85S — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) January 9, 2018

Oh. They’re not going to nuke their black market partners in China and Russia? I’m shocked.

