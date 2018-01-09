Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

DRPK on Ice!

Norks announce their nuclear missiles ONLY aimed at U.S. oh, and we’ll be able to root against them

By —— Bio and Archives--January 9, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Norks announce their nuclear missiles ONLY aimed at U.S
As you know, I’m bummed that Russia has been booted from the 2018 Winter Olympics. Sure, their athletes are finding a variety of ways around their country’s embarrassing drug-related ban, but it’s just not the same. Fortunately, we’ll have another global enemy to root against.

After a “historic” meeting between North and South Korean diplomats, Kim Jong Un has announced that the ridiculously named Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be sending athletes, reporters, and cheerleaders to the Pyeongchang games.

Continued below...


The Olympics kick off February 8th and, if you need a reason to boo whenever the Norks hit the ice, maybe Reuters has something that will help. Apparently, the United States has the distinction of being the only country on Earth at which Bowl Cut Jr. is currently aiming his nuclear arsenal.


Oh. They’re not going to nuke their black market partners in China and Russia? I’m shocked.

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: