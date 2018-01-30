Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

It's not the tax cuts, you see

NY Dem Joe Crowley: $1K isn’t ‘crumbs,’ but maybe everyone would have gotten those bonuses anyway



If you’re a regular reader, you know I’ve been having some fun watching Democrats try to handle the increasing levels of hubris being offered up by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They’ve called thousand-dollar bonuses “pathetic,” “scraps,” “crumbs,” and “insignificant.” That may be true if you’re in the top 10% or the 1% but, for the rest of us “little people” an extra grand is pretty nice. When someone points out how incredibly out of touch they sound, they double-down. That has the rest of the Democrats scrambling to reconcile the feelings of their constituents with the snoots-in-the-air attitude being offered by their so-called “leadership.”

So far, we’ve heard everything from half-hearted agreement to outright rebukes, but we’ve never heard anything like what we just heard from New York Dem Representative Joseph Crowley. His hot take? “I don’t think $1,000 is sort of chump change to somebody who’s making $40,000. What I do question is whether or not those bonuses were planned regardless of the passage of the tax bill.” Yes, you heard that right. Crowley really is trying to argue that tens of thousands of employees - who’ve received bonuses expressly because of the Trump tax cut - might have received them anyway… If you ever needed evidence that Donald Trump will never get credit for any positive thing he does, look no further. Crowley is admitting that the bonuses are substantial, but because he can’t let Trump put one in the win column, he’s actually pretending that the bonuses might be unrelated to tax reform.





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.