You 'people' and your 'crumbs'

NYT: That’s weird, our new poll shows people really seem to like the GOP tax overhaul



They knew this would happen. They desperately wanted to derail the Republican tax bill because, behind closed doors, they were always terrified it would turn out to be as popular as it is. “They” are the Democrats and their slavish media allies, and “they” have been having a tough go of it lately. As it turns out, oh so shockingly, people actually like keeping the money they earn. Go figure.

The New York Times recently conducted a Survey Monkey poll, and their summary begins… The tax overhaul that President Trump signed into law now has more supporters than opponents, buoying Republican hopes for this year’s congressional elections. The growing public support for the law coincides with an eroding Democratic lead when voters are asked which party they would like to see control Congress. And it follows an aggressive effort by Republicans, backed by millions of dollars of advertising from conservative groups, to persuade voters of the law’s benefits. After that intro, the paper spends a couple of paragraphs explaining that the GOP is spending millions to convince people that they like a tax law they really hate. They suggest Trump is widely despised, and underwater on most other issues. It’s like the Gray Lady is begging people to remember that they can’t stand this President, despite what she’s about to report. It’s all the usual caveats, because they know the numbers contained in their own poll are terrible for the party whose boots they’ve chosen to lick… Notes: Party identifications include those who identify as “leaning” toward a particular party. Dec. data collected Dec. 11-13; Jan. data collected Jan. 1-5; Feb. data collected Feb. 5-11. | Source: SurveyMonkey | By The New York Times “Public opinion is moving in the direction of this bill,” said Jon Cohen, chief research officer for SurveyMonkey. “Considering where it was, it is dramatically different.”

Why, it’s almost as if people are sick of funneling their cash into a bottomless pit of waste! Say it ain’t so, New York Times! If this keeps up, the Government might have to make actual cuts one day. So, what have Democrats done to counter this? Pretty much nothing, admits the Times: Democrats have done little to counter the Republican messaging and concede it has had an effect, along with a series of high-profile company announcements of bonuses, raises or other benefits attributed to tax savings. But they are ramping up efforts to rebrand the law as disproportionately helping shareholders and the wealthy, and they contend the boost from bonus announcements will fade. Ah yes, this is the “crumbs” argument that’s been working so well for Nancy Pelosi. We’re sure the New York Times stands ready to her, and if the whole party plans to “ramp up” that message, more power to ‘em. If they want to continue offering the image of a political organization that’s painfully out of touch, by all means, this is the course they should take. All it will do is help the Republicans’ midterm effort.

