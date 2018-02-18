Patrick Brown Will Meet his (Kitchener) Waterloo over Carbon Taxes

Who will be the last man/woman/person/non-binary cisgender zee standing?

Take for example- this wacky Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race.

Who says Ontario politics is boring? Noooo-body!

I predict Brown will fall on his flip flopping face over carbon taxes.

I am prepared to double down on my cache of virtual bitcoins, my friends.

Let us recap what has transpired in the last four weeks of this crazy, topsy/turvy Ontario PC Party.

It seemed just yesterday, not a few weeks ago, that Patrick Brown, then leader of the Ontario PC party was cruising for a sure victory over Premier Wynne and the corrupt Liberals in the upcoming June 7th provincial election.

Patrick Brown, who had campaigned for the Ontario PC leader as a tough-talking, tax-fighting, anti-Green Energy, pro-business, anti-sex ed, social conservative, had apparently transformed himself and his party into a Liberal Liter, more urban-voter friendly conservative version of the governing Wynne Liberals.

Brown had become a male Wynne without the political baggage of years of Liberal scandals and corruption.

Brown was now okay with job-killing carbon taxes, before he was against it.

Brown was now okay with job-killing, anti-small business, rapidly increasing the minimum wage, before he was against it.

Basically, Brown was at one time in favor of everything, hence he stood for nothing, but winning.

Brown was in it, to Wynne it.

Which was fine for his party, which had been relegated to the Ontario hinterlands, for over fifteen years. Literally, figuratively and politically.