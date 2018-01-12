Pelosi: Those $1,000 bonuses are ‘pathetic,’ ‘insignificant,’ and ‘crumbs’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--January 12, 2018
I don’t know about you guys, but if I get an extra thousand dollars in my paycheck, I’m ecstatic and grateful. A grand may not buy a car these days - even one that’s missing a steering wheel - but it’s a very nice chunk of change, particularly when it’s on top of your regular pay. If there’s anyone out there who doesn’t like an extra “Grover Cleveland” in his pocket, they’re free to send that cash my way.
I assume Nancy Pelosi will be one of those folks, since she’s so rich - so absolutely, fabulously, Thurston Howell the Third, wealthy - that she thinks a thousand-dollar bonus is “pathetic,” “insignificant,” and represents mere “crumbs” from the plate of your betters.
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America receives versus the crumbs they are giving to workers to put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic.
I would hope that with their big advantage of bringing money home at a very low rate that they would invest in infrastructure and things, but our experience has been that they will do dividends, do stock buybacks and things like that. I think it’s insignificant.”
She made the remarks yesterday at a press conference that I can only assume was designed to let everyone know how out-of-touch top level Democrats really are:
No word on whether a thousand-dollar bonus is more than the zero-dollar bonus we all received during the Obama years. I’m guessing Pelosi’s waiting for the CBO to run those numbers.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.