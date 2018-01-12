Pelosi: Those $1,000 bonuses are ‘pathetic,’ ‘insignificant,’ and ‘crumbs’



I don’t know about you guys, but if I get an extra thousand dollars in my paycheck, I’m ecstatic and grateful. A grand may not buy a car these days - even one that’s missing a steering wheel - but it’s a very nice chunk of change, particularly when it’s on top of your regular pay. If there’s anyone out there who doesn’t like an extra “Grover Cleveland” in his pocket, they’re free to send that cash my way.

I assume Nancy Pelosi will be one of those folks, since she’s so rich - so absolutely, fabulously, Thurston Howell the Third, wealthy - that she thinks a thousand-dollar bonus is “pathetic,” “insignificant,” and represents mere “crumbs” from the plate of your betters.