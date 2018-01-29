Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Even Dems are backing away

Pelosi: Trump’s plan on citizenship to DACA recipients is a ‘campaign to make America white again



On Thursday, President Trump’s team outlined a plan that would offer “dreamers” a pathway to citizenship. In exchange we’d see the construction of the wall, an end to chain migration. Whether you agree with these ideas or not, it’s hard to argue that this initial “offer” is anything other than middle-of-the-road. In fact, it’s pretty much where everyone has always assumed immigration talks would start.

Heeeeeere’s Nancy… You can’t argue that it’s some kind of crazy, racist, stratagem unless you’re a completely shameless hack. ...Enter Nancy Pelosi. According to comments Pelosi made Friday afternoon, Trump’s initial plan is a “hateful anti-immigrant scheme.” In fact, she said the President’s plan was a bigoted “campaign to make America white again.” Heeeeeere’s Nancy…





Manchin Reacts to Pelosi Immigration Comments: We Don’t Need That Type of Rhetoric You’d think that, considering how often she goes off the deep end, I’d no longer be surprised by how low she can sink. Sadly, that’s not the case. She continues to surprise me, because I’m still amazed that anyone is willing to walk up to a podium and say things that make them look this ridiculous. For the record, I’m not alone. Even Democrats are trashing Pelosi over her most recent diatribe. Check out Democrat Senator Joe Manchin’s Sunday appearance with Jake Tapper:





Continued below... Obviously, I don’t agree with everything Manchin thinks or wants, but I’ll say this for him: That is how a sane person responds to Trump’s plan. Pelosi’s screed doesn’t help anything, or anyone, least of all her own battered party. No wonder she’s become the face of radical left-wing lunacy - she’s simply incapable of dealing in anything other than hyperbole. Honestly, when high-profile Dems start rejecting Pelosi’s rants, I start getting a little nervous. I don’t want to see the Democrats figure out what a massive liability Pelosi really is. Like Hillary Clinton, I want Nancy Pelosi out in front of every cause, candidate, and electoral prospect for as long as possible. The more she pipes up, and the more people hear her speak, the better for anyone who’s trying to defeat a Dem at the polls.

