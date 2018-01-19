Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Pirates have taken hostages of a ship containing large amounts of oil in Somalia.

Pirates Take Hostages in Somalia

Vidweb is a high quality content platform that is updated daily. It provides a solution not only from the point of view of content and technology, but also from monetization across both mobile and web environments. Vidweb is consolidated as a 360 solution for any publisher who wants to stay in the digital video world.