Planned Parenthood’s 2016-17 annual report states: “We’re expanding access to care - from pioneering research on self-injectable birth control to offering new services for our transgender patients. Planned Parenthood has focused on expanding services to people who are too often overlooked by the larger medical community - including trans patients. Seventeen states now have Planned Parenthood health centers that provide hormone therapy.”

While masquerading as a “healthcare” provider for women, Planned Parenthood works more to exploit women, provide abortions, and now promote gender confusion. The health care centers and clinics annually perform one-third of the nation’s abortions, including 321,384 abortions in 2017. Despite the facts, Planned Parenthood invariably reports abortion as three percent of its total services.

Planned Parenthood depends on government health care services grants and reimbursements for approximately 37 percent of its income. In 2017, it collected $543.7 million, down from $554.6 million in 2016, which could be attributed to the decrease in patient visits. However, the national office and regional affiliates raised $532.7 million in private contributions and bequests, up 19 percent from the $445.8 million raised in 2016.

“Planned Parenthood’s newest business initiative of providing opposite hormone medication promotes gender confusion and the exploitation of women,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “This despicable organization which murders thousands of innocent babies each year has now jumped on the LGBT agenda in order to pad its pockets with more money. It’s all about greed and nothing to do with helping people,” said Staver.