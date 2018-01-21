PLO ditches Trump, undermines future UN and EU support

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--January 21, 2018
PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s extraordinary two-hour-long anti-American and Jew-hating diatribe delivered on January 14 must inevitably see:
The viciousness and vindictiveness of Abbas’s attack on the internationally-recognised legal right of the Jewish people to its own independent State—as endorsed by:
requires the UN and EU to unequivocally reject Abbas’s racist, false and misleading claims.
Abbas’s speech was delivered at what has been described as “a Palestinian Central Council meeting in Ramallah”.
In fact it was a very well stage-managed event involving the attendance of some 80 of the 132 Councillors and about 500 other persons. One vacant seat was reserved for the “Republic of Lithuania”. Diplomats from other countries were undoubtedly present
The backdrop included two huge screens each containing five maps of Palestine from 1947 onwards—conveniently excluding 78% of Palestine—today called Jordan - granted independence by Great Britain in 1946.
President Trump has already reacted to Abbas’s following inflammatory remarks by withholding US$65 million to UNRWA:
Further retaliatory action by Trump seems certain.
Interestingly Abbas also claimed:
“We made a decision at the [Arab] Summit in Amman in 1980 that every state that recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, or that transfers its embassy to it—we must cut our relations with it.”
The Minutes of that Summit actually record:
“The Conference also emphasized that the liberation of Arab Jerusalem was a national duty and a national obligation, proclaimed the rejection of all measures taken by Israel, requested all nations of the world to adopt clear and defined positions in opposition to the Israeli measures and resolved to break off all relations with any country recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or transferring its embassy there.”
Attendees at the 1980 Summit were:
How many of these countries will now break off diplomatic relations with America following its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will serve as a useful indicator of the support the PLO can continue to receive in the Arab world.
Abbas’s Ramallah rant has provided irrefutable evidence that the PLO has no further role to play in peacefully resolving the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com