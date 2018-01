Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

President Donald Trump will become the third sitting U.S. president to address anti-abortion activists at the annual March for Life on Friday, January 19, 2018.

President Donald Trump SPEECH at March for Life in Washington

Right Side Broadcasting

