President Trump Bans U.S. Aid for International Abortions

Government grants to 733 organizations were up for renewal, and the organizations had to demonstrate compliance with the Mexico City Policy in order to obtain funding. The U.S. State Department issued a new report yesterday revealing that 729 out of 733 organizations accepted the Trump administration’s requirement that they not commit or perform abortion as a condition of receiving aid money. Two organizations refused to cease promoting abortions and will not receive funding. These include International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Marie Stopes International. The names of the other two are not yet public.



The Mexico City Policy was originally announced by President Reagan in 1984 and required nongovernmental organizations to agree that they “would neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations” before receiving any federal funding. In 2009, President Barack Obama overturned the policy that provided a portion of over $400 million in federal funds to the abortion organizations like IPPF and Marie Stopes International for their foreign efforts. The IPPF reports that its affiliates ended the lives of nearly one million unborn children in 2015 alone and claims to have provided 16.8 million abortion-related services over the past five years.



“Under the Trump administration, we are making significant progress in the battle to make the womb a safe place again,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Former President Obama refused to honor the Mexico City Policy and ushered in a bloody eight years by his radical support of Planned Parenthood domestically and abroad. President Trump has now turned off the spigot of taxpayer funding for abortions outside of the United States. We cannot reverse the deaths of millions of children but we can reverse the tragic flow of money that once funded the brutal deaths of some many innocent children, to end the lives of innocent children,” said Staver.