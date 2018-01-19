President Trump Speaks at March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump will speak today at 45th annual March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. He will become the first president to speak at the March for Life via a live video feed.

Vice President Mike Pence and Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway represented the White House last year and spoke in person at the event. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush all addressed the March for Life in previous years with pre-taped remarks or via a live phone call.



Pam Tebow, NFL/MLB player Tim Tebow’s mother, former NFL player Matt Birk and his wife Adrianna, House Speaker Paul Ryan, U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski, U.S. Representative Chris Smith and Sisters of Life’s Sr. Bethany Madonna, are also among the speakers.



This year’s March for Life theme is “Love Saves Lives” and the rally is held annually marking the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Pro-life citizens will spend many hours traveling on buses from across the nation to participate in the march.

Participants will rally on the National Mall and then march to the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill.

“This will be an unprecedented day in history as President Donald Trump takes a public stand for the sanctity of life by participating in today’s March for Life,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “I am encouraged that this administration brings a new day with the hope of reversing the Roe v. Wade abortion decision and making the womb a safe place in America again,” said Staver.