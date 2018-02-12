Last Sunday I was one of seven American Black Conservatives (ABCs) who received the African American Trailblazers award for some of the unique achievements I have been blessed to accomplish during my life. John Sibley Butler was one of the other recipients who reminded us that it is good to observe our black history, but we must “quit dreaming of a better yesterday.”

I’m dreaming of a better tomorrow for my grandchildren

John’s provocative reminder sums up the mistake so many people make when trying to put history in perspective. History is history. We can’t relive it.

We are all most productive and inspired when we focus on dreaming of a better tomorrow. Conditions in this country are better than they have been in my life time to not only dream but to achieve.

Technological advances alone have propelled many of us into opportunities we never dreamed of in the past. The Herman Cain Radio Show on demand. Who’d a thunk it! I didn’t, but it’s a reality.

History is a benchmark, but it is not a goal. Even at my young age of 72, I’m proud and thankful for all of the recognition I have received over the years, but I am more excited about the possibilities ahead. Radio and TV platforms to express my opinions, and to help shape the informed opinions of others are examples I never expected as a child or young adult.

The latest U.S. tax code changes and regulatory changes provide the conditions that will unleash a new era of business and personal prosperity for the greatest country in the world, the United States of America.

Let’s be clear: The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of where it started and where it is today, and because of where I started and where I am today.

I’m dreaming of a better tomorrow for my grandchildren.