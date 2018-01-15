Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Maybe because he's not a Haiti-hating racist

Rand Paul: Hey, if Trump’s such Haiti-hating racist, why was he funding my medical missions there?



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Donald Trump is his own worst enemy. As good as he is at playing the media, he also seems remarkably eager to shove his foot in his mouth. Do I think, despite the denials, that he called Haiti a shithole? Absolutely. Do I think saying that means a person is racist? Absolutely not. Do I care that he said it at all? Nope. All I’ll say is this: When you know your enemies are eager to pounce on any transgression - no matter how microscopic - you should probably try not to give them openings.

If you want a more vocal defense, you need look no further than the man I personally had hoped to see win the GOP nomination in 2016. Rand Paul appeared on Meet the Press and “sad Chuck Todd” asked him about the President’s comments. According to Paul: “I know personally about his feelings towards Haiti and toward Central America because when I was not a candidate for president and he wasn’t a candidate for president I went down there on a medical mission trip. I did about 200 cataract surgeries with a group of surgeons in Haiti, and the same in Central America, and when we asked Donald J. Trump as a private citizen to support those trips, he was a large financial backer of both medical mission trips. So I think it’s unfair to sort of draw conclusions from a remark that I think wasn’t constructive is the least we can say, and I think it’s unfair tthen o all of a sudden paint him as ‘oh well he’s a racist’ when I know for a fact he cares very deeply about the people in Haiti because he helped finance a trip where we were able to get vision back for 200 people in Haiti.” Here’s the clip: Todd tries his best to dance around Paul’s point, but the question remains: If Trump hates the people of Haiti so, so, much, why was he donating gobs of personal cash to restore their sight?

