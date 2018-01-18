Recipe for Rice Balls with Sweet Mustard

Get creative in the kitchen with these delicious rice balls! Perfect for blue cheese lovers.

Prepare dishes for breading process, one beaten egg, flour and another with the latter with breading. We form small balls about the size of a golf ball with the rice. In the center we put a cube of blue cheese.

We went through a basic process of breading, flour, egg and breaded breading and once we fry a pot with oil preheated to 375 degrees for 3 minutes. Withdraw and leave aside.

For the sauce mix Dijon mustard with honey and serve to spread the rice balls.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups rice

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup dried bread crumbs

• 4 cups of oil for frying

• 4 ounces blue cheese