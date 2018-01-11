Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

#ReleaseTheMemo trending on Twitter. Bombshell inbound.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, multiple Congressmen: the FISA memo indicates ‘People will go to jail’



If you spend your days following, dissecting, and writing about politics, you get used to bombast and hyperbole. Democrats have turned it into an art form. We’ve all heard it a thousand times before. Our troops are Nazis, government shutdowns and tax cuts will kill you, the GOP wants to throw grandma off a cliff, and the world will be uninhabitable by 2017. When you see so much of this stuff, it doesn’t take long before you learn to separate genuine bombshells - even if they are extraordinary in their severity - from the standard phony, ginned-up, manufactured outrage.

“People will go to jail” for attempting “to undermine our country,” and “undermine our elections” What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours regarding the now-infamous ‘classified intelligence memo’ smells like the genuine article. People in DC are angry, people are shocked, and people are scared. First up, let’s hear from Florida Representative Matt Getz. He claims that information in “the intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy.” He also says “people will go to jail” for attempting “to undermine our country,” and “undermine our elections.” In short, it sounds an awful lot like he’s alluding to some form of an attempted coup. Watch this: .@mattgaetz: "The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion." pic.twitter.com/kqjxp21GcA — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 18, 2018

#Releasethememo If you’d like to read more on Democrat efforts to keep the memo under wraps, Dan covered that HERE. For now, know that Gaetz is not alone. North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows agreed with his assessment, saying “It’s troubling. It is shocking. Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan claimed “It is so alarming the American people have to see this.” Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry said “You think about, ‘is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is.” I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 19, 2018

Continued below... So, what’s in this memo? No one knows, but here’s an educated guess: I’d bet it indicates that the FISA warrant that authorized spying on Trump tower was based on the bogus FusionGPS dossier. However, I don’t think that’s enough to generate this kind of language from Congress. I’d bet it also indicates that the Obama administration and its surrogates in the FBI knew the dossier was bogus, knew it was coming from Hillary and her DNC allies, and pushed for the wiretaps anyway in an effort to swing the election in Clinton’s favor. That’s about the only scenario that satisfies Gaetz’s claim that people will go to jail for attempting to undermine an election. The good news here is that, whatever it contains, we’re going to find out. If it’s as explosive as indicated, there’s simply no way to keep a lid on the information. We’ll see how it shakes out, but - as #ReleaseTheMemo continues to trend on Twitter, it’s a safe assumption that it will find its way to the public somehow. Given that only one party is seeking to keep it a secret, I’d be willing to bet that the memo does not implicate Donald Trump or his administration. But guess what? on the off chance that it does, it should - without question - still be released and they should face the music. This kind of secrecy is precisely what makes the whole FISA Mess so dangerous, and it’s why I’ve argued against its continuation for years. The potential for abuse, regardless of the abusers party affiloiation, is simply too great. Release it. Now. Might I suggest giving it to someone who can blame its release on a common cold? That worked for Feinstein….

