Report: As usual, it looks like the FBI was warned about Florida school shooter



You don’t “need” a gun. You don’t “need” the 2nd Amendment. Firearm ownership, and the document that protects that right, are outdated and in need of a revamp. Here in the future, you should give up your rights - because the authorities will protect you. That’s the gun control argument that’s been made by leftists for decades. Long before mass shootings were a horrific, regular occurence, they were telling you that you had no need to defend yourself, your family, or your property. Some version of Uncle Sam would always be there to take care of you.

If the last few years have shown us anything, it’s how utterly absurd that claim is. Time and time again, in both mass shootings and terrorist attacks, we learn that the government had these vermin on their radar - they were warned - and nothing was done. Today, via Buzzfeed, it appears that same scenario is playing out again. Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz. The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video. Agents with the bureau’s Mississippi field office got back to him “immediately,” Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25. “They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight told BuzzFeed News. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

Right now, the FBI won’t confirm wether or not yesterday’s attack was carried out by the same “Nikolas Cruz” who made the reported comment. However… Though his name matches the YouTube user flagged in September, FBI officials would not say whether they have confirmed that the account belonged to Cruz. But around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday — about 30 minutes after Cruz was taken into custody by police in Broward County — Special Agent Ryan Furr with the FBI’s Miami field office called Bennight and left him a voicemail. “I think we spoke with you in the past about a complaint that you made about someone making a comment on your YouTube channel,” the agent said in the message, which Bennight provided to BuzzFeed News. “I just wanted to follow up with you on that and ask you a question with something that’s come up, if you wouldn’t mind giving me a ring.” A few hours later, Bennight said, FBI agents in Mississippi visited him again in person, pressing for more information about the YouTube user Nikolas Cruz. “They asked me if I knew who he was. I didn’t. I don’t,” Bennight said. “Then they left.”

Continued below... So, it seems pretty clear that somewhere, in the bowels of the FBI, someone has made the connection between the reported post and yesterday’s perpetrator. Technically, it’s still possible that this is just the craziest coincidence of all time, but what are the odds of that? Given the spelling of Nikolas and the FBI’s sudden resumed interest, it’s a safe bet that were dealing with the same deranged killer. And just as they did in the case of the Pulse Nightclub, and in the case of the Boston Marathon bombing, and the case of the Sandy Hook shooting, authorities did pretty much nothing to stop him. There are, literally, hundreds of millions of guns in this country - that we know about. No liberal has ever managed to explain how gun control will eliminate them. Killers will still have them. Even if they don’t, another weapon will present itself. That’s where the “trust the authorities” half of their argument comes in. ...Except every time we see this play out, “the authorities” make the necessary connections to information they already had the day after the attack. Why should anyone give up their rights based on promised protection, if those protections are already a well-proven failure?



Lest you think this is just a law enforcement pile-on, I should admit I have some sympathy for the trickiness of their position. I’ll have more on that HERE.

