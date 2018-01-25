Report Justice Department inspector general locates missing Strzok/Page texts

Did anyone actually believe that the FBI had no idea how to track down these texts?

Did anyone actually believe that the FBI had no idea how to track down these texts? This is what they do. The FBI has all kinds of technical experts who specialize in recovering information like this that people claim is lost forever.

My guess is that, while there may have been a glitch that caused these texts to temporarily go missing from a batch of information, the FBI knew perfectly well they could be found with a minimum of effort. They hoped that Congress would accept the claim that the e-mails couldn’t be found. Once that didn’t pan out, oh, look! There they are!

This may tell us a lot, or perhaps nothing at all.