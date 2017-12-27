Russians: Hey, the United States is interfering in our election!

The State Department lashed out at the Kremlin after an election commission stopped Alexei Navalny from mounting a challenge against Putin in the March 18 presidential election, expressing concern over the “ongoing crackdown against independent voices, from journalists to civil society activists and opposition politicians.”

?The statement said the Russian government is failing to protect “fundamental freedoms.”?

“More broadly, we urge the government of Russia to hold genuine elections that are transparent, fair, and free and that guarantee the free expression of the will of the people, consistent with its international human rights obligations?,”? the statement said.?

Zakharova shot back at the claims.

“And these people expressed outrage over alleged Russian ‘interference’ in their electoral process for an entire year?!” she said.?? ”The funniest thing is that these are the same people who just tagged RT and Sputnik as foreign agents, who are harassing Russian media around the world and who are investing huge amounts of money into ‘countering Russian propaganda,’ which is how they label anyone who they disagree with.”