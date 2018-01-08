Ruth Bader Ginsburg promises to stay on SCOTUS bench until at least 2021 - wants to outlast Trump

Unfortunately, those hoping that Ruth Bader Ginsburg would depart have been dealt a blow. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Ginsburg intends to hang round through at least two more terms. It seems the outspoken Trump-hater has decided she’s like to outlast the current President.

Last year, President Trump seemed excited that he could get as many as 4 Supreme Court appointments during his Presidency. At the time, rumors were swirling that Justice Kennedy was going to retire during the summer recess. That, obviously, never happened. So, political junkies are still waiting to see who will go next.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg marks her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court this year, and the cultural icon known as the “Notorious RBG” recently signaled that she intends to stay at least through 2020 by hiring law clerks for at least two more terms. Ginsburg, who turns 85 in March, would have to stay another decade to near the record of William O. Douglas, who served the longest at 36 years. But Ginsburg has already distinguished herself among justices for an intriguing second act, the product of pop culture passion. If Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, liberal Ginsburg would likely have announced her retirement by this spring. Instead the justice who made her name as a women’s rights lawyer in the 1970s apparently is not counting on leaving the stage any time soon.

That last paragraph tells you pretty much everything you need to know about Ginsburg. She’s not there for even, unbiased, application of the Constitution. She’s there - as she always has been - to push her agenda. She’s the very definition of an activist judge.

For the record, the three oldest members of the court are:

Justice Breyer: 78

Justice Kennedy: 81

Justice Ginsburg: 84

If Ginsburg clings to her job until 2021 (the first year where she could achieve her goal of seeing someone else in the White House) she would be almost 88 when she leaves the bench. If she finds it necessary to stay until term limits force the selection of a new President in 2024, she’d be 91.

In the meantime, expect to see those Kennedy retirement rumors crop up again next Spring.