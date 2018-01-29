Ruth Bader Ginsburg to skip State of the Union address - will need to find somewhere else to sleep

As you know, Ruth Bader Ginsburg detests President Trump, hates his policies, and has promised to stay on the bench as long as possible, all in the hopes of derailing his ability to name her replacement. Because of her well-documented disdain for the President, people are freaking out over the fact that the Notorious RBG will not be making an appearance at this year’s State of the Union address.

Honestly, it’s not that big of a deal. It’s not unusual for Justices to skip the speech and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is just the latest example.

Whether you buy her “prior engagement” line or not, her absence won’t impact the proceedings one iota. About all this means is that Ginsburg will need to find another place to sleep.

Here’s the word from Fox & Friends:



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she won’t retire soon, also won’t be attending President Trump’s SOTU due to a prior commitment pic.twitter.com/mgPHgXqSG9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 28, 2018

Frankly, I wish she’d recuse herself from more than just speeches, since her bias has become so blatant that there’s really no excuse for her to be ruling on any case impacting the Trump administration or its agenda.