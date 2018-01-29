Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Zzzzzzzzzzz.......

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to skip State of the Union address - will need to find somewhere else to sleep

By —— Bio and Archives--January 29, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to skip State of the Union address - will need to find somewhere else to sleep
As you know, Ruth Bader Ginsburg detests President Trump, hates his policies, and has promised to stay on the bench as long as possible, all in the hopes of derailing his ability to name her replacement. Because of her well-documented disdain for the President, people are freaking out over the fact that the Notorious RBG will not be making an appearance at this year’s State of the Union address.

Honestly, it’s not that big of a deal.  It’s not unusual for Justices to skip the speech and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is just the latest example. 

Whether you buy her “prior engagement” line or not, her absence won’t impact the proceedings one iota. About all this means is that Ginsburg will need to find another place to sleep.

Here’s the word from Fox & Friends:

Frankly, I wish she’d recuse herself from more than just speeches, since her bias has become so blatant that there’s really no excuse for her to be ruling on any case impacting the Trump administration or its agenda.

Continued below...



Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: