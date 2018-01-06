Senators demand criminal probe of lying British spook of piss-gate dossier infamy

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have reportedly asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Steele for lying to federal authorities.

Former British spy Christopher Steele’s lies seem to be catching up with him.

Steele is the goofball who put together the salacious, 35-page report commissioned by slippery opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for. The dossier was published by BuzzFeed which admitted it is rife with errors.

One claim in the report, much of which is based on Kremlin-supplied information, was that Donald Trump hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed.

So we can see that even though Steele may have worked for MI6, this guy is no James Bond.

The dossier was just one of many particularly outrageous dirty tricks Clinton’s campaign to undercut her opponent’s campaign during the 2016 election cycle. Clinton also personally authorized the illicit efforts of socialist felon Bob Creamer and organizer Scott Foval who fomented violence at Trump campaign rallies, as James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas group revealed in undercover videos.

The criminal referral comes as sleazeball Michael Wolff’s idiotic book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, debuts. Wolff has already more or less admitted his book is rubbish.

It’s gossipy crap.