The buck stops anywhere but here

Sheriff Israel: I gave him a gun and a badge. If he didn’t go in, ‘that’s not my responsibility’



It’s the gun’s fault. It’s the NRA’s fault. It’s the FBI’s fault. It’s every gun owner in America’s fault. It’s firearm manufacturers’ fault. At this point, we’ve heard everything - and everyone - under the sun blamed for the systemic failure that allowed the Florida gunman to carry out his rampage. The fact remains: Despite all the signs and all the warnings, the authorities sat on their hands and did precisely nothing. Local NBC6 reporter Erika Glover asked Israel if he was partially at fault. His answer is astonishing.

“As I said, I’m the Sheriff, my name’s on the door.” Lest you think that means the buck stops with the man in charge, think again. For Sheriff Israel, the buck stops virtually anywhere else. “The people responsible are the ones who took the calls and didn’t follow up on them, as it was with the FBI, as it was with any person. Leaders are responsible for the agency, but leaders are not responsible for a person. I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility.” Here’s the video: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel refusing to resign telling @nbc6: "I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility." Clip from our one-on-one interview below. #DouglasHighSchool pic.twitter.com/FV5Gn0ZEBY — Erika Glover (@ErikaGloverNBC6) February 25, 2018

“Neglect in the execution of their office” seems pretty clear cut to me Over on Twitter, it was quickly pointed out that the Israel is apparently unaware of the laws in his own state. Under Florida statues, the failures of a deputy are absolutely the responsibility of the sheriff in charge. I’m not a lawyer, but “neglect in the execution of their office” seems pretty clear cut to me. How does this guy still have a job?

