SNOW EMERGENCY TEMPORARILY SHUTS DOWN STUDIO

By Joseph D. Hagmann —— Bio and Archives--December 27, 2017
In our home town of Erie PA we had an exciting Christmas break as over 63 inches of snow has fallen since December 24th. The snowfall has broken all single day and monthly records since records have been kept here in PA. A local state of emergency has been in effect and continues throughout today. We should be back up tomorrow evening, here are some pictures and more information on the snow storm.
Photos: Record-breaking snowfall blankets Erie, Pennsylvania, with over 60 inches of snow –
