Steele Dossier used to secure FISA warrant, FBI and DOJ knew its political origins but didn’t reveal

The memo has landed, and ...it’s not good. We’re working to get an actual link to the full document but, in the meantime, here’s the breakdown. FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe confirmed that there would have been no FISA court warrant issued without the discredited Steele dossier. The FBI and DOJ knew that the Dossier was had severe political issues, knew of Steele’s bias, and did not include any of that information in FISA applications.

* The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the intial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page. * Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. * The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. * DOJ official Bruce Ohr met with Steele beginning in the summer of 2016 and relayed to DOJ information about Steele’s bias. Steele told Ohr that he, Steele, was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected president and was passionate about him not becoming president.

Beyond that, media reports were allegedly used to legitimize the Steele Dossier creating a cylce of “circular reporting.”

In addition to all of that, Byron York is reporting that “the memo released today does not represent the sum total of what House investigators have learned in their review of the FBI and Justice Department Trump-Russia investigation. “

In other words, there are other shoes to drop and we could see the “Memo Day” chaos play out again and again.

As I said, we’ll have a link to the complete document as soon as we can, and we’ll have more reactions as they come in.

Clip: First details on 'the memo' reported by Catherine Herridge: pic.twitter.com/cuklrBlpHR — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 2, 2018





