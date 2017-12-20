Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Sweden proposes to require ‘explicit consent’ before sex, or you could be convicted of rape

What could possibly go wrong with this idea? Sweden is moving to change its rape law to shift the burden of proof from the victim to the alleged attacker, in a proposal that would require people to get explicit consent before sexual contact. Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin said the recent #metoo anti-harassment campaign “has shown that there is a need” for the new legislation, which is expected to be approved Thursday in Parliament.

Under current Swedish law, someone can be prosecuted for rape only if it is proven that they used threats or violence. Under the proposal, rape could be proven if the accuser didn’t give their explicit verbal agreement or clearly demonstrate their desire to engage in sexual activity. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the “historic reform,” which his coalition has been preparing since taking power in 2014, aims to shift the burden of proof from the victim of a rape or sexual assault to the alleged attacker. The obvious question: What exactly constitutes explicit consent? Do you have to get it in writing? Would the government produce a standard form that dudes could carry around in their wallets for women to sign? To Whom It May Concern: I agreed on Wednesday the 9th to have sex with Sven. Don’t arrest him. Sincerely, Helga Then again, Sven could forge Helga’s signature. What if she denied it was her signature? I guess you could bring in handwriting analysts at that point but it would get awfully messy. What about video consent?

“Hi! I’m Helga! See Sven here? He just asked me to have sex with him and I said yes! This consent is good for tonight only so if he tries anything tomorrow night that could be rape, but tonight I’m horny so what the hell!” That could be air tight. But what if Helga was drunk? What if Sven spiked her drink? She could claim later she didn’t really understand what she was saying. What if Sven claimed to be a movie producer and told Helga she was just doing a video audition with lines he’d written for her? This could be very complicated! I actually have an idea that could simplify this whole thing, but a lot of you are not going to like it. Let me set it up with a story. Around 2003, you might recall that Kobe Bryant got accused of sexual assault by a woman he had sex with during a road trip. It turned out the sex was consensual, but he had never met the woman before that night and he didn’t really know who he was bagging. In addition to getting in gigantic trouble with his wife, Bryant found himself with a difficult legal entanglement and lots of public scrutiny of the wrong kind Back then I was in the office discussing the matter with an employee of mine at the time. She was a 20-something female and a self-professed Christian. I offered the thought that it sucked for Bryant to be falsely accused, but that I knew of one foolproof way to avoid such a problem: Meet a woman, fall in love with her, commit your life to her in a marriage blessed by God, take that commitment seriously throughout your life - and have sex with her and only her. And you will not have to worry about anyone accusing you of sexual assault.

Continued below... My 20-something self-professed Christian employee replied: “Dan, don’t be an idealist.” So. Tell me what that is. I laid out the one foolproof scenario to keep you out of such troubles, which is also God’s design for sex and marriage, and a young self-professed Christian tells me it’s idealistic, and that’s a bad thing. That was 14 years ago, long before the present-day Pervnado and the exposure of people like Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Mark Halperin, etc. All that was going on, of course, but we didn’t learn about it in quite so much detail until recently. I suppose she was right in a sense. What I was proposing (and am still proposing) was and is radical given the state of our culture. And where has the current culture gotten us? It’s gotten us to the point where an entire country wants to make you get a signature on a contract before you can have sex, all because people insist on having sex with whomever they want, whenever the want, rather than doing it God’s way. There’s no way to make “consent” as precise as modern-day culture wants it to be. That’s because sex was designed by God and it only works the way God intended for it to work. Humanity has been trying since the dawn of time to separate sex from God’s design and eliminate all the problems that causes. That’s working swimmingly, isn’t it?

