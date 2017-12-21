Terminate the Damaging Green Energy Agreement on Schedule

The Agreement, as modified in 2013, called on KEPCO and Samsung (Korea Consortium) to design, construct and operate 1000 megawatts (Mw.) of wind powered plants and 300 Mw. of solar generating facilities in three phases before December 31, 2016 and to manage those facilities until the Agreement formally ends on December 31, 2017.

Mr. Yaciuk said: “Ontario’s citizens and businesses must be protected against the damaging increases in electricity prices that have been caused by this agreement that the Liberal government signed with the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Samsung, not to mention the effects of the rural communities that are suffering under the effects of these renewable projects. The contract must not be extended beyond its scheduled end on December 31, 2017.”

Bob Yaciuk, leader of the Trillium Party of Ontario, has formally called for a full and open public discussion of the role of solar and wind energy in Ontario – before the Ontario government extends or replaces the GREEN ENERGY INVESTMENT AGREEMENT.

These agreements, imposed by the Liberal government, force consumers to use solar and wind-generated electricity, and requires us to pay suppliers of wind and solar electricity up to 60+ cents per kilowatt hour as a wholesale price.

Even the final phase of the major contract with the Korea Consortium guarantees the suppliers an absolute minimum of 10.5 ¢/kWh for wind-generated power and 29.5 ¢/kWh for solar-generated power, and the agreement with the Korea Consortium explicitly allows the price to be increased to a higher level at a later time.

By way of comparison, normal wholesale prices for clean and reliable water electricity and nuclear power are in the range of about 6¢/kWh for wholesale electricity.

“Mexico and Chile have recently secured long-term contracts for wind-powered electricity at a wholesale cost that is as low as 1.77¢/kWh” said Mr. Yaciuk. “It would be just one more breach of the duty of government if the Liberal government was to insist that Ontario’s citizens and businesses must continue to pay 29.5¢/kWh or more to foreign suppliers that have a monopoly on solar power.”

Trillium Party MPP Jack MacLaren, said: “Extending the agreement with the Korea Consortium would force households and businesses in Ontario to pay those suppliers at a rate that is far in excess of world prices, and that would cause further serious harm to many households and businesses in Ontario and would cost Ontarians even more jobs.”

“We need to follow the approach that is currently being pursued by Alberta for new electricity supplies – of purchasing electricity from suppliers who bid for the right to provide electricity to the grid on the basis of ensuring the lowest possible price. By doing that, we can hope to purchase wholesale electricity for close to, or below, the current world price of less than 2¢/kWh.”

Mr. Yaciuk said: “The Liberal Party has done irreparable harm to the people of Ontario by locking us into excessive and non-competitive electricity supplies.”

“Unlike the PCs and the NDP, which for some inexplicable reason has not even mentioned the need to ensure that the contract with KEPCO and Samsung (the Korea Consortium) is terminated on the scheduled expiry date, the Trillium Party insists that that contract must end now. The Trillium Party continues to work to ensure that all new contracts for electricity supplies in Ontario are based on a truly-open bidding process that will allow all potential suppliers to compete on the basis of price.”

