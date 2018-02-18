Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance

The 51st State: Denial



Denial is not a river in Egypt. Denial is a psychological condition where the person or persons suffering from it refuse to acknowledge that a problem or reality exists. Alcoholics are really good at this. They don’t have a drinking problem. It’s the rest of the world that has the problem. But over the past 30 or 40 years, Americans of all sorts have entered into what amounts to a state of national denial. For instance, the majority of Americans are patriotic capitalists, but we have allowed the Ministry of Leftist Propaganda, aka, the “mainstream” media, to convince us that we are a minority. This, in spite of election after election empirically indicating otherwise. And on the flip side of this, in spite of election after election having the candidates who claim to be conservative, patriotic capitalists that we put into office, almost immediately upon taking said office, vote with the communist/fascist cabal to spend, spend, borrow and spend, and take away our God-given freedoms. There’s a reality that exists here, a genuine problem, that we seem unable to admit to ourselves. Denial.

I mentioned the communist/fascist cabal. This is made up of most of the country’s elected Democrats and a large portion of the elected Republicans, especially those in positions of “leadership”, and an enormous group of multi-millionaires and billionaires “donors” who have essentially bought and paid for the politicians. They are milking the treasury dry – our hard-earned tax money – for their own benefit, using government to do it with things like Obama’s “stimulus”, ObamaCare, and “green energy”. Again, there’s a reality that exists here, a genuine problem, that we seem unable to admit to ourselves, and therefore, do little, if anything to correct. Denial. Murder in parts of America, especially in the cities run by the aforementioned Democrats is totally out of control. We have lost more Americans in Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, etc., than in Iraq and Afghanistan, combined. Instead of replacing the corrupt cabal members who allow this situation to continue, we accept their claims that there’s nothing they can do to stop it, and that if we point out it’s nearly all black and Hispanic gang related, then we are racist, and a bigger problem than the rampant mass murder that has come to characterize Life in the Big City. Denial. We deny, too, that we have allowed the left to intentionally degrade our culture, using Lenin’s Big Three: Education, Entertainment, and the News Media. We choose not to recognize the fact that fully half the children who “graduate” from high schools are functionally illiterate, especially those from inner-city, Democrat-run, urban schools. We cannot seem to admit to ourselves that the constant barrage of movies and TV shows produced by Hollyweird and the TV networks all have messages that promote drugs, violence, promiscuous sex, anti-capitalism, anti-American revisionist history, and collectivism has undermined our morals and traditions. And perhaps worst of all – although the alternate media, like the site where you are reading this, are turning this around – far too many people cannot seem to grasp that the “mainstream” media, the newspapers, the AP, and the TV networks are in reality a virtual Ministry of Leftist Propaganda, spewing out an ever-growing stream of lies, and distortions, all aimed at undermining our free, capitalist, constitutional, democratic republic. Denial. We can’t seem to get our minds to accept that our once-shining culture has become, thanks to the conspirators mentioned above, degenerate. Can you name America’s great contemporary author? Playwright? Artist? Scientist? Philosopher? Composer? No? Perhaps this is because the Ministry of Leftist Propaganda and their fellow travelers in Academia have replaced achievement with mediocrity and talent with “celebrity”. Denial.

However, what seems to be the area of deepest denial is the fact that these individuals and groups are NOT a loyal opposition, are NOT patriotic Americans who simply have a different viewpoint, are NOT people with America’s best interests at heart, and that the goal of ALL of these traitors is the imposition of a totalitarian, collectivist police state. Serious Denial. One last area of denial: that these problems will go away by themselves, or that someone else will fix them for us. Fatal denial. We have made some small steps towards taking back our country, our traditions, our history, and our lives. The Tea Parties were a good start, and so was electing Donald Trump. But we need to understand in our hearts and souls what Benjamin Franklin meant when he answered the question regarding what the Continental Congress had bestowed upon, We, the People, with, “A republic, if you can keep it.” And, regardless of who actually said it, we must never forget, “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” A small price, indeed.

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”