Fact of the matter is, this is no longer a battle between the right and left. It is a battle between the right and wrong

The Democrats Are The Conservative’s Strongest Sales Pitch!

Last night’s State of the Union address from our nation’s greatest president since Ronald Reagan - President, Donald Trump - was, after our weathering two terms of circling in the Obama toilet, a breath of fresh air. And the same anti-American, Communist Party that has thoroughly infiltrated and occupied the left side of our Congress continued to expose themselves by simply keeping their seats during all the attempts our president made at inviting their cooperation in serving and healing our country. They revealed their complete lack of love or even minimal respect for our nation. THE DEMOCRATS ARE PROUD OF THEIR DECIDED LACK OF ENTHUSIASM FOR ANYTHING THAT HELPS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

Invented moral code of political correctness I won’t help to obscure the success of our president’s speech by trying to dote on all the worthless details of complaints the left has invented and hauled up over the past year in trying to hamstring President Trump. The Times, the Post, and the rest of that crowd are right now hammering at their keyboards to try to achieve just that. They don’t need any help from me in trying to sort through their blather. For the past eight years especially, when they weren’t laboring tooth and nail to revivify America’s dying racial disharmony, the Obama administration was helping satan to build a serpentine ‘moral code’ intended to supplant the Spirit-inspired conscience God first gave us in His Ten Commandments. As I have often said, that invented moral code of political correctness includes things such as the convenient genocide known as abortion and encouraging grammar school children to challenge the authenticity of their own genders. And the Democrats’ resistance to anything Trump proposes is indeed worthless. It has to be worthless because, prior to Trump’s presidency, they all were preaching much of the substance of what he is now promoting. What shameless hypocrisy. President Trump is effectively a revivalist. And he is so far removed from the political machinery that brought us into this mess, ‘the swamp’, of course he is despised by its profiteering residents. If the framers of our Constitution had been present last night, C-SPAN and Fox News would have been sure to catch close-ups of them weeping tears of long-overdue joy. ABC, NBC, CBS and the rest of them I think would be reluctant to allow such candor to air. I watched the address on NBC. After reviewing other videos, it was obvious that they had managed to keep the cameras away from Pelosi and the other weirdos when their remaining seated and silent truly did embarrass them and their manufactured causes. If I were a liberal at this time in history, I would say that our party leaders’ insistence upon political correctness and childish behavior is causing me to feel great shame. The clumsiness they displayed in allowing our government to shut down (really due to the stupidity of their own exec in his inventing lotto-immigration policies), they keep shooting themselves in the foot by maintaining the maturity level of the snowflake audience that supports liberal media. But sane America - formerly known as the ‘silent majority’ - is finally putting its foot down and saying, ‘enough!’

Dems sullen reluctance to finally stand and applaud people who had survived insurmountable evil Trying, as he has since he started, to pull people together, President Trump proudly recited an impressive list of victories America enjoyed during his first year in office. A forty-five year record low for unemployment, lots, hundreds of thousands, of new jobs opening up, lowest black unemployment ever, record low for Hispanic unemployment, a stock market that is eight trillion dollars richer, lots of tax cuts and credits that we haven’t seen in years - and the left remained silent and seated during all of that. And when they couldn’t keep seated - only because doing so looked ridiculous - they showed Americans that they knew better. Their sullen reluctance to finally stand and applaud people who had survived insurmountable evil, allowed watching Americans to see these spoiled-brat liberals for who they really are. And when the good Trump was promoting became obvious and unavoidable, they would again grudgingly lift their butts out of the chairs - entirely for the sake of avoiding the humiliation their tantrum had already caused them. The left and its ‘stand’ is becoming increasingly bankrupt of any substance. Next time you see some rant by some liberal commentator, give it a read and see for yourself the fairy tales and fantasies they now dig up in order to generate column inches. Fact of the matter is, this is no longer a battle between the right and left. It is a battle between the right and wrong. The godly people who are responsible and who are working hard to keep their lights on want an economy that will support and reward their aspirations. President Trump is a collaborator with them in such a CONSTITUTIONAL PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS. The people who aren’t responsible, who want a free ride and pleasantness at the cost of honesty and truth, see our president as their enemy. And the people who kept their seats last night during President Trump’s address, it becomes more and more visible, are simply the people who have found fat job security in placating the irresponsible. After the State of the Union address, part of NBC’s review programming included a ridiculous tirade by a whimpering Joe Kennedy speaking in some gymnasium in Fall River, Massachusetts. Wearing out a couple of teleprompters in a truly feeble attempt at neutralizing President Trump’s delightfully powerful and uplifting SOTU address, young Joseph used all the melodrama and every buzzword he could muster. He even hauled up the ‘plight’ of America’s poor trans-gender people! Truly, the liberals are becoming the greatest selling point of a rebounding GOP! And I say to myself, “What a wonderful world!”

Dave Merrick, Davemerrick.us is an internationally known and published artist whose works reach into the greatest diversity of audiences. Known primarily for his astoundingly lifelike portraiture, Merrick’s drawings and paintings grace the walls of an impressive array of well-known corporate and private clientele. Many of his published wildlife pieces have become some of America’s most popular animal imagery.

He has more original work in the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame than any other artist. His wildlife and Southwestern-theme work is distributed internationally through Joan Cawley Galleries of Scottsdale AZ.