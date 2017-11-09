Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Evil Marxist Paradise of Millennials



I watched countless videos of Millennials interviewed on various campuses around the nation by people with knowledge of history or survivors of communism who were lucky enough to escape to this country or other western nations whose economies are based on the capitalist free market model and not the socialist one. In every video, the well-fed and cared for Millennials, in their indoctrinated and delusional rage, shout the praises of socialism and communism without having any idea what socialism and communism are, how deprived and mistreated citizens are under such regimes, and how many millions of innocents were killed in the name of this failed Marxist philosophy they proudly advocate.

Millennials should look in the eyes of Venezuelan mothers who are giving up their children to orphanages and abandonment centers because they can’t feed them thanks to the mismanagement of Maduro’s socialist economy If communism failed to deliver on whatever utopia, they say, it is because it was not implemented correctly. If given the chance, they would create communism the right way. And what would this right way be? They have no idea but they are sure they would succeed because their progressive professors told them so in revisionist history, social justice, racial justice, and gender studies classes. In reality, communism would still be achieved at the barrel of a gun when only the government would own guns and the citizens would give up theirs in a kumbaya society where people adore each other, the government knows best, and takes care of the needs of the subjects they oppress. Millennials should look in the eyes of Venezuelan mothers who are giving up their children to orphanages and abandonment centers because they can’t feed them thanks to the mismanagement of Maduro’s socialist economy even though Venezuela used to be a rich country with the largest oil reserves. The public system is overwhelmed and the private help is inadequate. Like food and most necessities for daily life which American Millennials take for granted, contraceptives are in short supply in communist Venezuela. Children placed in these orphanages are no longer coming from homes where they were abused and neglected, they are now mostly children from families who lost their jobs and can no longer feed them. They watched their children get thinner and thinner and made the agonizing decision to give them up. Many are turned down as there are waiting lists for placement. Foster families are adopting some older children and fewer infants because baby formulas and diapers are expensive due to escalating inflation and ever more difficult to find.

Even abandonment centers are closing in Venezuela for lack of funding and resources. Maduro's communist handling of the economy is even worse than Hugo Chavez's who at least pretended to be caring for the downtrodden by giving them free medical clinics staffed by communist Cuban doctors. It has never crossed the minds of these moronic American Millennial students that socialism and communism starve their citizens either on purpose to keep them under strict control or through their disastrous economic policies, very similar to Venezuela's collapsing economy. Communist elites are never very good at planning and running a centralized economy, they can't even deliver basic food, services, and toilet paper. Millennials should read about the orphans who survived the harsh orphanages of Nicolae Ceausescu's Marxist regime. If they survived, they are scarred for life after having been abandoned in cribs where workers seldom touched them or picked them up. These children learned to soothe themselves by rocking themselves incessantly. Revisionist history classes in the U.S. do not teach Americans about Operation Peter Pan, a mass exodus of over 14,000 unaccompanied Cuban children to the United States during 1960-1962. Desperate parents sent their children alone to the U.S. in order to escape Castro's communism. The program created by Father Bryan O. Walsh provided air transportation. If communism was so great, why would so many thousands of families send their children away from communism? How brainwashed are our American students that they believe the communist indoctrination dished out by their Marxist professors daily and not the reality of millions of naturalized Americans who had risked life and limb, left everything behind they knew and loved, in order to escape from an oppressive dictatorship and a communist regime? Since liberal minds are already made up and cannot be confused with facts, Adam J. MacLeod, Associate Professor of Law at Faulkner Law, has decided to undo the indoctrination and mis-education of his Millennial students who come to class with a heavy baggage of Marxist views of the world around them fashioned by the "elite culture."

Continued below... Reasoning requires correct judgment, Reasoning requires you to understand truth claims; Reasoning requires you to understand the difference between true and false During his legal reasoning class, Professor MacLeod told his students the following: “Reasoning requires you to understand truth claims, even truth claims that you think are false or bad or just icky. Most of you have been taught to label things with various ‘isms’ which prevent you from understanding claims you find uncomfortable or difficult. Reasoning requires correct judgment. Judgment involves making distinctions, discriminating. Most of you have been taught how to avoid critical, evaluative judgments by appealing to simplistic terms such as ‘diversity’ and ‘equality.’ Reasoning requires you to understand the difference between true and false. And reasoning requires coherence and logic. Most of you have been taught to embrace incoherence and illogic. You have learned to associate truth with your subjective feelings, which are neither true nor false but only yours, and which are constantly changeful.” It would serve American Millennials well if they could intern in Cuba or North Korea for a few months and witness firsthand the communist paradise of their choice. The unfortunate young man who was tortured and beaten to death in North Korea for a foolish prank was returned to his parents a few short days before he passed away. The details of his horrible life in custody and how he died are just now coming to the surface. On the other hand, who expects rational thought from Millennials who ingest toxic Tide detergent pods and then post the videos on social media?

