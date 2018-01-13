The Left is Certifiable

The Nasdaq is up 29%...Standard and Poor’s index is up 20%...the DOW is at 25,803 as of the close on Friday…well on its way to 26,000 points…levels never seen before in history. Retirement accounts are soaring. Unemployment is down to 4% with Black and Hispanic unemployment at record lows. Manufacturing is returning to America and the U.S. Manufacturing Index is going through the roof. Regulatory and tax reform is bringing many businesses and trillions of dollars back to our country.

In just one year, President Trump, without the help of Democrats, special interests, lobbyists, Hollywood, Never-Trumpers and the irrational and deranged main-stream-media, has managed to turn our nation from upside down to right side up.

Millions of employees are seeing bonuses as high as $3,000. Housing sales and values going red hot. Illegal immigration, as of the middle of last year, is down 73%. Our military is being rebuilt with a hiring freeze on federal bureaucratic employment. Trump decreased the national debt in his first 100 days by $100 billion while Obama increased the U.S. debt in his first 100 days by $560 billion. ISIS is being defeated.

The left is trying desperately to convince Americans that we were better off before Trump…better off with higher unemployment, a stalled economy, illegal immigration that burdens taxpayers, businesses leaving in mass, and better off driving toward a California-like economy with a badly damaged middle class and massive entitlements…better off without the $1,000 bonuses that Pelosi called “pathetic crumbs.” How long Democrats will ignore the great economic news and the reasons for it is anyone’s guess.

Trump has convinced a nation that people do not need politicians and big government to succeed in this country…and the political class is seething with anger.

The left will continue their certifiable derangement, their outrage, anger, bitterness and jealousy through the 2018 elections. They will be be battered further and just may decide to dump their leadership and see clear to put their constituents’ interests first…yeah, right!