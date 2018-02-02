Also, the Media is in full spin mode. They hate Trump and this Memo is dynamite to them and the fuse is lit. I still want to know if it’s THE full Memo or something with names not revealed as if a new “version” was put out. It’s time for the Intelligence people to reveal if this is THE Memo or some variation of it that is either incomplete or modified to deceive the reader/s. Otherwise, there will be a confidence factor.

The FBI claims the Memo will be extremely damaging. But, to whom? To the organization or to the organization’s heads that acted criminally?

It’s also time for Congress to read the memo and decide what they intend to do about it and its ramifications. Especially those who are Conservatives and not merely Republicans.

I suspect that there will be some “surprised” and “astonished” Democrats that will see that if they stand any chance of losing votes and not being reelected, they had better stand with the Conservatives or even jump off the Democrats’ little red wagon — at least until this blows over.

Now we find that even Yahoo’s news people were also involved in the effort to get rid of Trump. This cancer runs deep in American society and the Fox Views involvement is only an indicator of how deep the problem runs in American Media.

The more you dig into the Left’s agenda, including the agenda of the Never Trumpers, the more dirt you find. It is significant that the Left/Democrats must act criminally to achieve their goals. If what they wanted was upright and clean, they would not do it. However, they do what is criminal/illegal and are extremely adept at it. This is because of their experience in doing it and this has in fact become one of the preferences in their political modus operandi.

“Getting away with it” has become a marker for political success, it seems. And then consider Maxine Waters who calls Republicans “scumbags” as if she is on some kind of moral ground that allows her to speak about political ethics. It’s like the old idea of “Don’t look at me, look at the shadow behind that tree.” More Alinsky.