The Real ‘What Happened’



Never mind Hillary’s explanation of what happened. She doesn’t have a clue. When John Kennedy was president, the Democrat Party was vastly different. They controlling both houses of Congress, believed in capitalism, economic growth, low taxes, a strong military and American culture. They even said “Merry Christmas.” They were not shy about their patriotism and love of country. They stared down communism and the Soviet Union and won. Would Kennedy, Tip O’Neill or “Scoop” Jackson recognize today’s Democrat?

What have Democrat policies done to the inner cities in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit? Today’s Democrat Party is unrecognizable from what it was fifty years ago. Some 43% of the Iowa caucus goers self-identify as socialist, while more than half of Iowa voters agree more with socialism than capitalism. A poll in 2016 by the American Action Network found that nearly six in ten Democrats nation-wide say socialism has a positive impact or have a healthy inclination toward socialism. Democrats have an inner antagonism toward America. Many of them hate what it stands for. They believe its history is filled with injustice, ignoring the human condition and the rest of the world. They expect perfection in everything but themselves. What would Kennedy have thought of President Barack Obama embracing Cuba, apologizing around the world for America’s behavior? What would Kennedy have thought of Obama backing the Muslim Brotherhood, ignoring Hezbollah in order to get an Iran deal, giving billions of dollars in cash to Iran, the world’s terrorist capitol, while being hostile towards Israel? Much of our nation’s success can be found in its moral underpinnings. Where is it now? Democrats in mass support gay marriage, transgenders, unrestricted abortion. The DNC can’t even decide if God has any place in our republic’s culture any more. Who are the people that roam the countryside looking for crosses to tear down that are being displayed on public property? What have Democrat policies done to the inner cities in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit? In the 1960’s the Black community switched their support to the Democrat Party, yet in 1965 only 8% of child births in the Black community were out of wedlock. Today it is an astounding 72%. A new report released by the Urban Institute finds that the African American family has declined across almost every measure since the 1960’s (yourblackworld.net).

Democrats constantly talk and peddle racism, all to keep it alive for their purposes The Democrat switch was due primarily because of the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That law was really an extension of the Republican Party’s 1957 and 1960 Civil Rights Acts. In fact, the bulk of the opposition to the Civil Rights Act was from Democrats. Since President Johnson, a Texas Democrat, signed it into law, perception became reality. Democrats constantly talk and peddle racism, all to keep it alive for their purposes. For Jesse Jackson, the switch has been very profitable. He is worth in excess of $10 million just by being a civil rights activist. Al Sharpton is worth $5 million. Not bad for a couple of Baptist ministers (celebritynetworth.com). Black women represent 13% of the female population but they account for 30% of all abortions. Black women are four times more likely to have an abortion than White women (The Guttmacher Institute). It is a veritable genocide. Astonishingly, 48% of Black female teens between the ages of 15 and 19 have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease (Guttmacher Institute). Since abortion is strongly pushed by Democrats, who are the racists? What have liberal policies and values done to the Black community? What do Democrats offer today? Do they offer the freedom for everyone to be the best they can be? No, they offer food stamps, free healthcare, welfare, Section 8 housing, free cell phones, and a plan to offer free college with no idea how to pay for it except an attack on wealth and a war on capitalism…everything to keep millions of people totally dependent. I remember when Obama became president, many people, mostly Black, were convinced Obama was going to pay their bills (youtube). In Detroit, New York and Ohio in 2009, thousands showed up to collect what they thought was going to be free money. This is what many people have come to expect from the Democrat Party.

Continued below... Today’s Democrat is about control. Control over your money, control over your healthcare, control over your children’s education, your family, your personal safety, your spiritual life, even control over your ‘freedom of speech. Today’s Democrat is about control. Control over your money, control over your healthcare, control over your children’s education, your family, your personal safety, your spiritual life, even control over your ‘freedom of speech.’ They have taken over the role of provider in millions of families. ﻿Democrats hate tax cuts. It takes power away from them and gives it to the taxpayer. They always want more of your money to give you back what they think you need. They always insist that they have a better idea, never mind hundreds or even thousands of years of Western culture development. The Democrat Party and much of the Republican Party until the victory of Donald Trump, have abandoned the middle and working class people of this nation. They have, instead, over the past fifty years embraced the ‘educated’, liberal, anti-Christian, amoral elites. If you want to know what happened in the last election, look closely at the Democrat Party. Democrats and even some Republicans may get back on track when they decide they love their country more than they hate Donald Trump.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).