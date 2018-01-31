Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

What about charging obstruction of justice in this case?

The Search for a Russian Mole



Will the investigation of anti-Trump bias in the FBI turn into something even more ominous? Consider the well-established fact that President Barack Hussein Obama, using a pseudonym, knowingly exchanged emails with Hillary on her private unsecure server. He then lied about it. That’s why Hillary was spared. The FBI spared her to protect him. The leadership of the FBI knew Obama was a Marxist operative and agent of influence for the world communist and Islamic movements. They knew he had ties to Louis Farrakhan and former Weather Underground terrorists. They also had a 600-page FBI file on Obama’s mentor, Communist Party operative Frank Marshall Davis. It was released to America’s Survival, Inc. in the summer of 2008 and we then made it public. A mentor to Obama for about eight years, he taught Obama to hate white people and admire Red Russia.

Instead of investigating Obama for espionage Instead of investigating Obama for espionage, the FBI used a dossier based on Russian sources to investigate Trump for supposedly having Russian connections! This fact alone demonstrates the susceptibility of the FBI’s top leadership to Russian disinformation and propaganda operations. The dossier, paid for by the Hillary campaign, was concocted by a former British intelligence agent who was considered a socialist in college. He is now the subject of a criminal complaint for making potentially false statements about the distribution of claims contained in the dossier. It was a classic Russian maneuver. As the Senate Subcommittee on Internal Security explained in a 1967 study on The Techniques of Soviet Propaganda, “Soviet propaganda uses as a fundamental psychological stratagem the ancient and familiar ruse of crying ‘thief’ to divert attention from its own thievery.” America’s Survival, Inc. presented the evidence of Obama’s service to the Russians at a November 10, 2017, National Press Club conference. As part of the campaign to hold Obama accountable, America’s Survival, Inc. has published the books, Comrade Obama Unmasked and Red Star Rising. The issue goes beyond FBI misconduct. We know FBI counterintelligence special agent Robert P. Hannsen was a Soviet/Russian mole inside the bureau. His record of treason spanned 22 years, from 1979 to 2001. The situation was so bad that a Commission for the Review of FBI Security Programs was created in 2001 under the leadership of William H. Webster and issued a report in 2002. As Reed Irvine and I reported at the time: The Webster report is familiar reading for those acquainted with the disastrous neglect of security during the Clinton administration. The report is a litany of security lapses, vulnerabilities, and bad practices in what is supposed to be the nation’s premier law enforcement, counterespionage and counter terrorism agency. Webster and his panel found an institutional bias against security and a lack of sufficient resources, personnel and management attention, all of which began in the mid-1990s. Webster found that there were practically no controls on highly sensitive classified documents and that computer systems were absurdly vulnerable to the “insider threat.” FBI agents with access to classified intelligence information were not required to take polygraphs. There is not even a Bureau-wide definition of what constitutes a security violation. No wonder Hanssen was able to give the Russians so much classified information and compromise so many human intelligence sources and intelligence collection programs.

Soviet Counterintelligence Division In a follow-up column, “The FBI Protected Russia’s Spy,” we noted evidence that the FBI was informed back in 1990 that Hanssen might be spying for the Soviet Union. Hanssen’s brother-in-law, Mark Wauck, who was also an FBI agent, had told his superiors that he suspected that Hanssen was spying for the Soviets. The FBI did not discover Hannsen’s espionage at the time. So he continued spying for the Russians for another 11 years. Hannsen was a top-level FBI Supervisory Special Agent who worked for the Soviet Counterintelligence Division within the Bureau’s New York City office and the Soviet Analytical Unit within the Intelligence Division. It was a case of a Russian spy being assigned to catch other Russian spies. Robert S. Mueller, the Russia-gate special counsel, became FBI director after Hannsen was caught. The Inspector General warned Mueller in a report that Hanssen had escaped detection “because of longstanding systemic problems in the FBI’s counterintelligence program and a deeply flawed internal security program.” The Inspector General had recommended a central repository for the receipt, collection, storage, and analysis of derogatory information concerning FBI employees “with access to sensitive information.” Such a repository could help identify security risks and spies. By 2007, the Inspector General said that Robert Mueller’s FBI had “not yet established” such a repository. Mueller had issued a statement in 2003 saying he was taking the proposed reforms seriously. It’s clear that Mueller and his successor, James Comey, failed. Otherwise, how could anti-Trump and pro-Hillary FBI operatives such as Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have survived and prospered in the FBI? How could they plot with Andrew McCabe, who has just been removed as FBI deputy director?

Continued below... FBI Director Christopher Wray will have to clean house Incredibly, Strzok, former chief of the counterespionage section in the FBI, joined the Mueller probe but was eventually let go. However, he still works at the FBI. How and why was he hired by Mueller in the first place? Who recommended him? Why were Strzok and Page allowed to carry on an adulterous affair while they worked for the FBI? Until we get complete and honest answers, we have to assume the worst – that security risks who may be Russian agents have continued to work inside America’s premier law enforcement agency. We may be living through an American version of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” the gripping espionage novel by author John le Carré about penetration of British intelligence that was made into a film and had people wondering until the end about the identity of the Russian mole. FBI Director Christopher Wray will have to clean house – not just of the partisan operatives but the security risks and possible Russian agents. Then the focus can move back to where it belongs—the espionage activities of Hillary Clinton and her boss, Barack Hussein Obama. What about charging obstruction of justice in this case?

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org.

