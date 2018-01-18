Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Rock's prattling puffed-up globalist demagogues--lighten the f--k up

The Sellout and Death of Rock ‘n’ Roll



I know it’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but I like it, like it—yes I do!—The Rolling Stones “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll” TRANSCENDENCE RESTORES HUMOR. Spirit restores humor. Suddenly smiling returns. Too many representatives of too many movements—even many very good movements, such as feminism, environmentalism, meditation, spiritual studies—seem to lack humor altogether. In other words, they lack lightness, they lack a distance from themselves, a distance from the ego and its grim game of forcing others to conform to its contours…. They should all trade two pounds of ego for one ounce of laughter.—Ken Wilber “One Taste” I am ancient enough to remember when rock ‘n’ roll stood for FREEDOM. Nowadays all too many rock icons hobnob with the elites and stand for the establishment status quo—political correctness, and lockstep uniformity. They are nothing more than elitist snobs dressed in rock ‘n’ roll costumes. I don’t know if they are corrupt, willfully blind, or simply stupid.

And you think you’re so clever and classless and free



But you’re still # peasants as far as I can see



...There’s room at the top they’re telling you still



But first you must learn how to smile as you kill



If you want to be like the folks on the hill—John Lennon “Working Class Hero John Lennon had the “folks on the hill’s” number, and rightfully held them in contempt. Modern-day rock icons are more likely to kiss the rings and butts of the folks on the hill. Pathetic. So, who are “the folks on the hill?” They are the glitterati, the globalists, the elites—uber rich Democrat and RINO donors. They are the ones trying to force one-world-government down We the People’s throats. They are the ones strangling free speech and telling us how to think, speak, and act. They are the ones who despise the middle-class and wish to destroy it. They are the ones who intend to lord it over We the People once we have been properly cowed and brainwashed into servile compliance. They own rock ‘n’ roll…well, except for Ted Nugent—he’s awake…and there’s Kid Rock (who I wouldn’t let date my daughter, but like from a distance). There are exceptions, but by and large rock ‘n’ roll has sold out, hugely. The biggest disappointment for me is Bruce Springsteen, whose music I loved for decades. I saw him and the “E Street Band” play at the small venue of “Alexander Hall” at Princeton University in 1974 (just before he became BIG). That remains to this day the greatest kick-butt rock concert I have ever been to—and I’ve been to a number of them.

Springsteen, “The Boss,” seemed to have his finger on the pulse of Main Street America, and told its stories with melodic fire and lyrical passion. Now Main Street’s whitewashed windows and vacant stores



Seems like there ain’t nobody wants to come down here no more



They’re closing down the textile mill across the railroad tracks



Foreman says these jobs are going boys and they ain’t coming back

To your hometown—Bruce Springsteen “My Hometown” Sad, right? Springsteen sang of a broken American dream that “ain’t coming back.” But if the destruction of America’s middle-class economy was a bad thing, then its reemergence and revitalization must be a good thing, right? Now, yesterday you saw with Apple - $350 billion investment. Now they’re also giving thousands of dollars to their employees. That’s happening all over the country, and I’m really happy. People are really doing well. They’re doing better than they have in years.—President Donald J. Trump, Coraopolis, PA 1/18/18 I for one am not holding my breath waiting for Springsteen to praise President Trump for anything. Such praise doesn’t fit the current liberal narrative, and liberals know that they had better walk the party line or risk being shunned by their fellow sheeple. I am not making Springsteen out as some sort of monster…he’s just a disappointment to me is all. And he has plenty of company. I recall Sir Paul McCartney telling Obama that after eight years of Bush it was nice to have someone in the White House who knew what a library is. Ha ha. And U2—what the hell is wrong with those lads? They have swallowed the globalist fairy tale, hook, line, and sinker. You’d think they would know better—growing up street savvy and being world traveled and all. Ah well, my mom (who loved everything Irish) used to say that there is nothing as thick as a thick Irishman.

Continued below... Here’s a clue for the clueless: utopias on earth never, never, NEVER work. From the very big (Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China), to the medium (Pol Pot’s “Killing Fields” in Cambodia), to the small (Jonestown and poisoned Kool-Aid), they end in bloodshed and chaos. If you wish for a current lesson in the non-viability of Marxist “utopias” check out Venezuela. Now there’s a utopian s—hole for you. Allow me to make a suggestion to rock’s prattling puffed-up globalist demagogues—lighten the f—k up. And permit me to add that arrogant snarkiness is not lightening up, it is not humor, it is merely snide mean-spirited slurs pretending to be humor—decidedly unfunny stuff. You know why I loved that Springsteen concert so much? Because it was FUN, it was a blast. Talk about joie de vivre! Rock ‘n’ roll without the joy, rock ‘n’ roll that takes itself too damn seriously, is rock ‘n’ roll on life-support. Don’t like President Trump? Well listen up you rock ‘n’ rollers—you can’t always get what you want. You can’t always get what you want



You can’t always get what you want



You can’t always get what you want



But if you try sometimes you might find



You get what you need

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.