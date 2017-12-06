Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

It is time to drain the swamp before America drowns in the filthy waters of a media enhanced whirlpool

The Smoking Gun



Let’s see; the Clinton campaign pays for a former British spy to work with Russian intelligence to create a bogus document that is then used as the basis for wiretaps aimed at the Trump campaign and the media is trying to tell us, “Move along nothing to see here.” Was the so-called dossier a hit piece from the beginning? Maybe we should listen to Mary Jacoby, the wife of Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter who started Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier. She said on Facebook, “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump. Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”

According to the website Tablet, “In June, three months after being hired by the lawyers for the Clinton campaign and the DNC, Simpson brought in Steele—but Steele hadn’t lived or worked in Russia in nearly 25 years. Since he was identified as a British spy in 1999, and was head of the Russia desk when Russian assassins killed FSB defector Alexander Litvinenko in a sushi restaurant in the British capital, Steele was hardly in a position to make discreet inquiries. Still, Simpson must have thought Steele’s name would, at a minimum, be useful in marketing whatever his firm pulled together. Reportedly, Steele had a good relationship with the FBI, and journalists love spies who spill secrets.” Of course having all this bogus information to accuse Trump would do no good if their candidate was indicted before the election (or after) so of course the crimes of Hillary Clinton had to again be whitewashed. Found under the heading, “Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.” According to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) a member of the House Judiciary Committee, “I can certainly say that my impression after these interviews is that there was extreme pro-Hillary Clinton bias that benefitted her in this investigation and that she received special treatment as a consequence of her candidacy for president. ... And we have email evidence from Andrew McCabe indicating that Hillary Clinton was going to get an ‘HQ Special,’ a headquarters special. That meant that the normal processes of the Washington field office weren’t followed and he had a special. And he had a very small group of people that had a pro-Hillary Clinton bias who had a direct role in changing that investigation from one that likely should have been criminal to one where she was able to walk.” What should Trump do? Roger Stone in Stone Cold Truth gives this advice, “The president must completely disempower and dismantle Robert S. Mueller’s fraudulent rogue prosecution gang, which is merely an extension of a larger corruption of power that is unparalleled in our history.”

Abuses of power by lawless Clinton-Obama FBI and NSA apparatchiks Specifically he advises that the president must use every resource at his disposal to prosecute the almost-seditious abuses of power by lawless Clinton-Obama FBI and NSA apparatchiks who: Politically weaponized the federal government’s electronic intelligence capabilities to spy on a presidential candidate and his campaign

Colluded with foreign and non-state intelligence agents to manufacture evidence used as false pretexts for securing FISA warrants that employed the national security laws of the United States to give illicit, illegal cover to this political espionage

Used the fruits of this political espionage activity to damage or otherwise hinder this candidate, once he had become president-elect and eventually President of the United States, through surreptitious releases of the criminally-procured information,

Fabricated and instigated false allegations about foreign state collusion implicating the president’s election campaign and family members, and

Perpetuated this massive criminal fraud on the American people for nearly a full year by manipulating and abusing the investigatory and prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice.

He further fleshes this out with the advice, “The president must order his Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Obama-Clinton-Mueller-Rosenstein criminal collusion that enriched the Clinton-Democrat crime syndicate by 100s of millions of dollars and further embedded the power of the deep state operators who facilitated what may be the most brazen of self-serving criminal treasons in American history: the multi-billion-dollar Uranium One pay-to-play scam. This incredible scheme perpetrated by the criminal Clintons and their coterie of minions and fellow travelers, implicates top officials of our federal government…including and especially the U.S Department of Justice, including and especially Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.”

According to Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Fox News, “If there’s any collusion issue here, to me, it’s the FBI, it’s the Clinton campaign, it’s the Russians for that matter because it could be very likely that Russians were feeding Steele information to use against Donald Trump and it was fake information.”

Continued below... Rats begin to abandon ship And now the rats begin to abandon ship. The Justice Department’s inspector general is conducting a broad investigation into how the department and FBI have handled recent matters, including the Clinton investigation. Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s activities have been under scrutiny by the inspector general. McCabe’s tenure has become entangled in recent years in politically charged controversies, including the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of private email when she was secretary of State, and the ongoing criminal probe into whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election campaign. McCabe, 49, has served as the No. 2 official at the FBI since February 2016, and would leave some time after he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits in March. So once we are liable to pay him a hefty pension for the rest of his life he leaves. I wonder if any future convictions might interfere with the delivery of that fat pay check to the prison commissary? How could any of this obviously trumped up attack have any chance of success? Just remember impeachment is not a criminal proceeding, it’s a political one. If the House decides to Impeach a president they can call anything they want a high crime or misdemeanor or just invent one. As former assistant U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy said, “For argument’s sake, let’s assume the worst: Trump knew [General Michael] Flynn had lied to the FBI (i.e., that Flynn had committed at least one felony), and he leaned on Comey to close the FBI’s probe. Even with those assumptions, there is still no obstruction case. The FBI and the Justice Department are not a separate branch of government; they are subordinates of the president delegated to exercise his power, not their own.” Therefore as McCarthy says, “There is no real crime because of the incontestable power of Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey.”

Collusion: Obama, Hillary, and Democrat controlled Deep State One anti-Trumper author, Jennifer Rubin recently summed up the situation perfectly in the Washington Post, “The president doesn’t need to commit a crime to be impeached.” Just the claim of obstruction of justice will be enough for the Democrats to act, even if, in a strictly legal sense, no crime actually occurred. If the Mueller fishing expedition fails to find any evidence of a real crime by Trump, or if he claims there is evidence of a process-crime such as obstruction of justice, Democrats are likely to use the special counsel’s report as their platform for the midterm elections. Therefore it will be the midterm elections that decide Trump’s fate. It all comes down to a plot starting in the Obama White House to undermine our democracy. As Lee Smith of Tablet puts it, “To date the investigation into the Fusion GPS-manufactured collusion scandal has focused largely on the firm itself, its allies in the press, as well as contacts in the Department of Justice and FBI. However, if a sitting president used the instruments of state, including the intelligence community, to disseminate and legitimize a piece of paid opposition research in order to first obtain warrants to spy on the other party’s campaign, and then to de-legitimize the results of an election once the other party’s candidate won, we’re looking at a scandal that dwarfs Watergate—a story not about a bad man in the White House, but about the subversion of key security institutions that are charged with protecting core elements of our democratic process while operating largely in the shadows.” This is the smoking gun. Yes there was collusion. Yes there was (and is) a plot to undermine our system. And yes all the evidence is beginning to point straight at Obama, Hillary, and Democrat controlled Deep State. It is time to drain the swamp before America drowns in the filthy waters of a media enhanced whirlpool.

Dr. Owens teaches History, Political Science, and Religion. He is the Historian of the Future @

drrobertowens.com

Follow Dr. Robert Owens on Facebook or Twitter @ Drrobertowens / Edited by Dr. Rosalie Owens