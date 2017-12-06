The Smoking Gun

By Dr. Robert R. Owens —— Bio and Archives--January 6, 2018
Let’s see; the Clinton campaign pays for a former British spy to work with Russian intelligence to create a bogus document that is then used as the basis for wiretaps aimed at the Trump campaign and the media is trying to tell us, “Move along nothing to see here.”
Was the so-called dossier a hit piece from the beginning? Maybe we should listen to Mary Jacoby, the wife of Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter who started Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier.
She said on Facebook, “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump. Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”
According to the website Tablet, “In June, three months after being hired by the lawyers for the Clinton campaign and the DNC, Simpson brought in Steele—but Steele hadn’t lived or worked in Russia in nearly 25 years. Since he was identified as a British spy in 1999, and was head of the Russia desk when Russian assassins killed FSB defector Alexander Litvinenko in a sushi restaurant in the British capital, Steele was hardly in a position to make discreet inquiries. Still, Simpson must have thought Steele’s name would, at a minimum, be useful in marketing whatever his firm pulled together. Reportedly, Steele had a good relationship with the FBI, and journalists love spies who spill secrets.”
Of course having all this bogus information to accuse Trump would do no good if their candidate was indicted before the election (or after) so of course the crimes of Hillary Clinton had to again be whitewashed.
Found under the heading, “Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.”
According to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) a member of the House Judiciary Committee, “I can certainly say that my impression after these interviews is that there was extreme pro-Hillary Clinton bias that benefitted her in this investigation and that she received special treatment as a consequence of her candidacy for president. ... And we have email evidence from Andrew McCabe indicating that Hillary Clinton was going to get an ‘HQ Special,’ a headquarters special. That meant that the normal processes of the Washington field office weren’t followed and he had a special. And he had a very small group of people that had a pro-Hillary Clinton bias who had a direct role in changing that investigation from one that likely should have been criminal to one where she was able to walk.”
What should Trump do?
Roger Stone in Stone Cold Truth gives this advice, “The president must completely disempower and dismantle Robert S. Mueller’s fraudulent rogue prosecution gang, which is merely an extension of a larger corruption of power that is unparalleled in our history.”
Specifically he advises that the president must use every resource at his disposal to prosecute the almost-seditious abuses of power by lawless Clinton-Obama FBI and NSA apparatchiks who:
And now the rats begin to abandon ship.
The Justice Department’s inspector general is conducting a broad investigation into how the department and FBI have handled recent matters, including the Clinton investigation. Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s activities have been under scrutiny by the inspector general.
McCabe’s tenure has become entangled in recent years in politically charged controversies, including the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of private email when she was secretary of State, and the ongoing criminal probe into whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election campaign.
McCabe, 49, has served as the No. 2 official at the FBI since February 2016, and would leave some time after he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits in March. So once we are liable to pay him a hefty pension for the rest of his life he leaves. I wonder if any future convictions might interfere with the delivery of that fat pay check to the prison commissary?
How could any of this obviously trumped up attack have any chance of success?
Just remember impeachment is not a criminal proceeding, it’s a political one. If the House decides to Impeach a president they can call anything they want a high crime or misdemeanor or just invent one.
As former assistant U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy said, “For argument’s sake, let’s assume the worst: Trump knew [General Michael] Flynn had lied to the FBI (i.e., that Flynn had committed at least one felony), and he leaned on Comey to close the FBI’s probe. Even with those assumptions, there is still no obstruction case. The FBI and the Justice Department are not a separate branch of government; they are subordinates of the president delegated to exercise his power, not their own.” Therefore as McCarthy says, “There is no real crime because of the incontestable power of Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey.”
One anti-Trumper author, Jennifer Rubin recently summed up the situation perfectly in the Washington Post, “The president doesn’t need to commit a crime to be impeached.”
Just the claim of obstruction of justice will be enough for the Democrats to act, even if, in a strictly legal sense, no crime actually occurred.
If the Mueller fishing expedition fails to find any evidence of a real crime by Trump, or if he claims there is evidence of a process-crime such as obstruction of justice, Democrats are likely to use the special counsel’s report as their platform for the midterm elections.
Therefore it will be the midterm elections that decide Trump’s fate.
It all comes down to a plot starting in the Obama White House to undermine our democracy.
As Lee Smith of Tablet puts it, “To date the investigation into the Fusion GPS-manufactured collusion scandal has focused largely on the firm itself, its allies in the press, as well as contacts in the Department of Justice and FBI. However, if a sitting president used the instruments of state, including the intelligence community, to disseminate and legitimize a piece of paid opposition research in order to first obtain warrants to spy on the other party’s campaign, and then to de-legitimize the results of an election once the other party’s candidate won, we’re looking at a scandal that dwarfs Watergate—a story not about a bad man in the White House, but about the subversion of key security institutions that are charged with protecting core elements of our democratic process while operating largely in the shadows.”
This is the smoking gun. Yes there was collusion. Yes there was (and is) a plot to undermine our system. And yes all the evidence is beginning to point straight at Obama, Hillary, and Democrat controlled Deep State. It is time to drain the swamp before America drowns in the filthy waters of a media enhanced whirlpool.
