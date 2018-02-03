The State of Dis-Union

Every country on the planet has its rich and poor. But it’s the middle class that makes for a vigorous and healthy society. The poor need to know they have some place to go…something to aspire to, while the rich need the middle class to provide a relief valve, a sort of protection from the sneering and suspicion of the poor.

One could easily argue that the country is in a state of disunion similar to the nation before the Civil War. Anyone who does not live in a vacuum can feel the demarcation. We have a very dangerous division…a divided middle class! It’s divided politically, spiritually, ideologically, and socially. Each side has ‘different dreams.’

A large portion of our middle class, promoted by a godless education system, main stream media, entertainment class, and judicial system that whispers in their collective ears, now believes that our country no longer works for them. They demand major changes in our government, culture, society, and in the fundamental values that made this country the greatest in human history.

Schools and colleges routinely teach and propagate this leftist, secular, big government theology. The media confirms it while the entertainment industry normalizes it with the judicial system legislating it.

Advancing this division has been the Democrat Party that has cultivated their support and now feels stuck having to satisfy that backing or lose in the voting booth, or so they think. For many politicians, politics has very few principles, only winners and losers.

The recent State of the Union address was a good illustration of that division. What reputable member of Congress would scowl at the announcement of the lowest black unemployment rate in history or the lowest unemployment claims in 45 years? What member of the opposition would sneer at a rise in the value of the stock market by $8 trillion? The President reached across the aisle several times during his address, but was dismissed every time.

The minority party is there to provide a check on the majority, not to ‘resist’ for its own sake. This ‘resistance’ has reached a dangerous level. Wars have been fought for each side’s inability or unwillingness to either compromise or concede defeat. A particularly vexing problem is when one side moves to a far off place. How do you compromise with a group that wants Socialism, the very antithesis of our capitalist system? We are seeing that now.

We are in gridlock because each side has staked a position from which they are unwilling to depart. The Republicans have moved as far left as they are willing to go while the Democrats keep finding further territory on the left to call home. Vexing, indeed.