The United States Constitution vs. Leftists

When leftists don’t get their way, much like a 5-year-old child, they usually throw a tantrum and resort to extreme measures without regard to the consequences. A recent example of this kind of childish behavior is on display where California now wants to secede from the United States because Donald Trump won the Presidential election. They are calling the movement “Calexit” named closely after “Brexit” where the U.K. passed a referendum to leave the European Union. The California strategy, which is picking up momentum, is planning for California to secede from the U.S. by 2020. But just as an emotional outburst doesn’t lend itself to clear logical reasoning, many questions remain unanswered regarding how California will handle its infrastructure needs, military obligations, and currency, etc. as a separate country.

But what 5-year-old child has time for those kinds of minor details because essential facts and logistics very rarely enter into the decision-making process of a leftist. Take for example New York’s leftist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fight against the country’s immigration policy where he has stated that New York will remain a sanctuary city. By ignoring this or any other federal law, de Blasio is saying that he has the power to pick and choose which federal laws he will enforce and which ones he won’t enforce, much like President Obama. In reality, he and other leftists mayors are playing a perilous game by obstructing Federal law and challenging the authority and legitimacy of the President of the United States. Like most leftists, de Blasio has no use for the United States Constitution as a whole but in this specific case it’s Article 6 of the Constitution he dislikes which provides that where federal and state law conflict, federal law is supreme.

In a Daily News article, de Blasio stated “We’re not going to take anything lying down…Anything we see as a threat to New Yorkers, we will confront.” But many find the Mayor’s statement deceptive since his sanctuary city policy already hurts thousands of low-income New Yorkers who are forced to compete with illegal immigrants willing to accept lower wages. It also hurts middle-class New Yorkers who see their taxes raised to pay for the benefits illegal immigrants receive. Also, Trump has previously stated that he is considering blocking Federal funding from cities that refuse to assist with enforcement and deportation of illegal immigrants and the loss of those funds will also hurt lower-income families residing in a leftist controlled city.

And to a leftist like de Blasio, when facts get in the way, it’s always the perfect time to start calling people names. Like when de Blasio called President Trump, immoral for wanting to enforce the nation’s immigration laws but neglected to mention how immoral it was to suppress the wages of legal New Yorkers by oversupplying the market with cheap labor. All leftist mayors realize that their core voter ranks rely heavily on the subsidies and freebies given to them by the city. Perpetual servitude and low self-esteem are the price minorities pay to eat for free. After eight years of living under a socialist President, there are entire sections of major cities that are in virtual death spirals of decline. The people in these destitute locations are lifelong Democrat voters with no prospects for employment, who have accepted high levels of violent crime as the norm and welcome into their neighborhoods the very people stealing their jobs.

It remains to be seen just how far into the minefield de Blasio and other leftist mayors are willing to walk before hopefully coming to their senses and following the law. But it appears as if sending one of these leftist lunatics to jail (the same way you would send a 5-year-old child to their room), might be the only way to get back to the rule of law.