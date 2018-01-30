Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Sigh.

These college kids say they’re really upset after watching the ‘racist’ and ‘offensive’ SOTU speech



A while back, we ran a clip of college kids who loved all of Donald Trump’s policy positions ...as long as they were told those positions belonged to Bernie Sanders. Way back before Jimmy Kimmel decided he was happier being Chuck Schumer’s mouthpiece than he was being a comedian, he and Adam Carolla ran a similar scam. They got women to sign a petition calling for the elimination of a woman’s right to vote - based on the idea that these “woke” young ladies had no idea what “suffrage” meant.

This is all part of a phenomenon where people are so desperate to be on “the right side of history,” and so terrified of someone finding out they have no idea what they’re talking about, that they lie and end up exposing their own ignorance. The latest group to be caught in this trap is a gaggle of NYU students who were traumatized after watching the “racist” and “offensive” State of the Union address - a FULL WEEK before President Trump would deliver it. Watch, be amazed, and weep for the future. College Students Hate Trump’s SOTU Address… Don’t Realize It Hasn’t Happened Yet





Continued below... Now, you can say those are some leading questions, and you’d be right. But how sad is it that none of these intelligent, well-educated, and politically active students pointed out that there was no speech “last night?” ...And just for fun, here’s a flashback from 2015: Hillary Supporters Like Trump’s Tax Plan





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.