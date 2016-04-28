Thinking About Billy Graham and My Dad

I feel compelled to pay my respect to preacher Billy Graham who went home to Jesus at 99 years old. My 89-year-old, black dad has been a preacher for over 50 years. Dad told me how much he enjoyed watching people coming down the aisles at Billy Graham crusades to receive Jesus. Dad also enjoyed hearing George Beverly Shea singing, “How Great Thou Art”.

I relate to Franklin Graham saying his dad was the same man at home that the world saw. So is my dad, Rev. Dr Lloyd E. Marcus.

The thing I remember most about Rev Graham is that, in essence, he preached the same sermon (Salvation) his entire ministry. Rev Graham preached God loves you, repent and surrender your life to him. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” John3:16

While I am suppose to be talking about Rev Graham, these two incidents keep coming to me.

When I was kid, our neighbor, six foot something old man Charley was known as the meanest man in our small black suburban community. Mr Charley would never set foot into a church. And yet, he connected with my dad, young Rev Marcus. Our family was Mom, Dad, me and four younger siblings. Dad wanted to attend Baltimore Bible College, but could not afford the tuition, $110.

To pay Dad’s tuition, Mr Charley brought Dad a jar filled with dimes, more than enough to cover tuition.

Dad recently recounted this next story to me. After over 50 years, Dad still welled up while sharing it with me.