Totally unbiased news outlet, NBC, declares Oprah Winfrey ‘OUR future President’

UPDATE: NBC deleted their Oprah-for-President moment. Fortunately, the internet is forever. Don’t worry, NBC, we saved a copy for you…

NBC loves to tell you what an honest, unbiased, above-board news organization it runs. They don’t take sides, they don’t pick winners, and they are nothing if not even-handed. They’re just as pure as the wind driven snow.

Oh sure, they all knew about Matt Lauer’s super-creepy door lock, and yeah, Halperin was allowed to hang around for years, but NBC promises. When it comes to politics, it’s “facts” not “opinion” or “propaganda.”

*ahem*

Yeah, that’s the official NBC Twitter feed, and if you’re wondering why anyone should ever again trust anything NBC News says about a potential Oprah candidacy, you’re not alone. The Peacock Network has just declared itself a Winfrey supporter. Of course, if you’ve been paying attention, you know this bias is nothing new. They’ll eagerly align themselves with any prominent lefty - particularly one they hope could drive Trump away from the White House.

...In case you’re wondering, no, they’re not alone. Not by a long shot.

Get out of the way, Bernie and Biden! There’s a new favorite in town: