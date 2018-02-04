Trump credits Senate bipartisanship for Jerusalem Declaration

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--February 4, 2018
President Trump’s State of the Union address was mainly met in stony silence by the Democrats as their Republican rivals continually jumped to their feet to loudly applaud the President’s many achievements at home and overseas during the past twelve months.
Sustained Republican applause greeted Trump’s statement:
“Last month, I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the U.S. Senate just months before. I recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”
Yet the Democrats chose not to stand and applaud this special moment that was theirs as much as the Republicans - President Trump unreservedly acknowledging the Senate’s pivotal role in his historic Jerusalem Declaration.
Senate Resolution S.Res.176 - passed on 5 June 2017 by 90 votes to 0—had declared:
“RESOLUTION
Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.
Whereas June 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War and the reunification of the city of Jerusalem;
Whereas there has been a continuous Jewish presence in Jerusalem for 3 millennia;
Whereas Jerusalem is a holy city and the home for people of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths;
Whereas, for 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been Judaism’s holiest city and the focal point of Jewish religious devotion;
Whereas, from 1948 to 1967, Jerusalem was a divided city, and Israeli citizens of all faiths as well as Jews of all nationalities were denied access to holy sites in eastern Jerusalem, including the Old City, in which the Western Wall is located;
Whereas, in 1967, Jerusalem was reunited by Israel during the conflict known as the Six Day War;
Whereas, since 1967, Jerusalem has been a united city, and persons of all religious faiths have access to holy sites within the city;
Whereas this year marks the 50th year that Jerusalem has been administered as a united city in which the rights of all faiths have been respected and protected;
Whereas the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 (Public Law 104‚Äì45), which became law on November 8, 1995, states that Jerusalem should remain the undivided capital of Israel in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are protected; and
Whereas it is the longstanding policy of the United States Government that a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through direct, bilateral negotiations without preconditions for a sustainable two-state solution: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—
- recognizes the 50th Anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem and extends its friendship and hopes for peace to the residents of Jerusalem and the people of Israel;
- reaffirms its support for Israel’s commitment to religious freedom and administration of holy sites in Jerusalem;
- continues to support strengthening the mutually beneficial American-Israeli relationship;
- commends Egypt and Jordan, former combatant states of the Six Day War, who in subsequent years embraced a vision of peace and coexistence with Israel and have continued to uphold their respective peace agreements;
- reaffirms that it is the longstanding, bipartisan policy of the United States Government that the permanent status of Jerusalem remains a matter to be decided between the parties through final status negotiations towards a two-state solution; and
- reaffirms the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 (Public Law 104-45) as United States law, and calls upon the President and all United States officials to abide by its provisions.
Republicans and Democrats had come together to draft and unanimously endorse this historic resolution ‚Äì which had clearly inspired President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration.
Such bipartisanship has now seemingly disappeared with the release of the Nunes Memo
Recapturing that bipartisanship remains the greatest challenge to Trump making America really great again.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com