Trump: Dems don’t like my border security plans? Fine. ‘We’ll go with another shutdown’

Saying that last month’s government shutdown was a loss for Democrats is a massive understatement. Their decision to place the wants of illegal immigrants above the needs of the American people landed like a piano falling from a skyscraper. Schumer and Pelosi failed to successfully blame Republicans, public opinion turned against them, they got really scared, and then they folded like cheap gas station roadmap.

Their amnesty plans still aren’t popular, they’re still viewed as a political force that cares more about illegals than citizens, and they still haven’t figured out a way to sell their vision for the border. Despite that, they’re currently careening toward a replay of the spending bill shutdown, for pretty much the exact same immigration-based reasons. Will there be a last-minute deal this time? Who knows.

It appears that Republicans (or at least President Trump) are aware that Dems are on the losing side of this issue. That’s probably why Trump is calling the left’s bluff. He’s indicated he’s more than willing to let them shut down the government - again - if they don’t start taking the matter seriously.

During a roundtable discussion of the notorious MS-13 gang, Trump said: