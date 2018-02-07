Trump: Dems don’t like my border security plans? Fine. ‘We’ll go with another shutdown’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 7, 2018
Saying that last month’s government shutdown was a loss for Democrats is a massive understatement. Their decision to place the wants of illegal immigrants above the needs of the American people landed like a piano falling from a skyscraper. Schumer and Pelosi failed to successfully blame Republicans, public opinion turned against them, they got really scared, and then they folded like cheap gas station roadmap.
Since then, their position hasn’t improved.
Their amnesty plans still aren’t popular, they’re still viewed as a political force that cares more about illegals than citizens, and they still haven’t figured out a way to sell their vision for the border. Despite that, they’re currently careening toward a replay of the spending bill shutdown, for pretty much the exact same immigration-based reasons. Will there be a last-minute deal this time? Who knows.
It appears that Republicans (or at least President Trump) are aware that Dems are on the losing side of this issue. That’s probably why Trump is calling the left’s bluff. He’s indicated he’s more than willing to let them shut down the government - again - if they don’t start taking the matter seriously.
During a roundtable discussion of the notorious MS-13 gang, Trump said:
“We have to strengthen our borders, not by a little bit, but by a lot. We asre so far behind the times.
By the way, the world is laughing at us because they can’t believe these policies. They don’t have it - I can name 15 of ‘em right now. No other country in the world has what we have and we’re going to get it stopped.
And if we have to shut it down because the Democrats don’t want safety - and unrelated but still related, they don’t want to take care of our military - then shut it down. We’ll go with another shutdown.”
My transcription doesn’t really convey how angry Trump sounds, so here’s the video:
JUST IN: Pres. Trump: "If we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety…then shut it down. We'll go with another shutdown." https://t.co/z2cDLnUWkj pic.twitter.com/z5FVkuOR79— ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2018
My suspicion is that, if the Dems go for another shutdown, things will end pretty much the same way they ended last time. So, you can bet they’re anxious to avoid a repeat of Schumer’s folly. The question is “how anxious?”
Do they understand that, while many Americans are amenable to a generous DACA solution, their position isn’t viewed as anything close to a national priority?
We’ll find out later this week.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
